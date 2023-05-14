HIBBING—After being one of the most dominant forces in WISSOTA Midwest Modified dirt track racing, Tyler Kintner is moving up.
Kintner opens the 2023 northland dirt track season in a WISSOTA Modified.
“I was kind of telling my wife (Brooke) that I wanted to get into a modified before I retired,” Kintner, of Hibbing, said. “But once I started at U.S. Steel, I figured I couldn’tt get out. You don’t know you’re going to miss it until you’re gone from it.”
Hibbing Raceway gets its 2023 season underway Saturday, May 20.
“There’s 100 things to do and two people to do them,” Mike Olson, Iron Range Racing Association president said of race track preparations. “I hope we have a good year, at least as good as last year.”
New at the track this year is a renovated grandstand concession stand and the ability for race fans to use debit/credit cards.
“We’ve re-sided the concession stand in the grandstand and done some repair work that needed to be done,” Olson said. “We’ve also updated to allow people to use their credit card in the concession in the grandstand and the concession stand in the pits.”
Ticket prices for fans remain the same as last season.
“The way things have been, we’re keeping ticket prices the same,” Olson said.
One class of cars has been dropped from the program.
“We won’t have WISSOTA Pure Stocks,” Olson said. “Last year, we averaged five cars, so it’s very hard to sustain the purses we pay with that car count.”
WISSOTA Hornets, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds, Modifieds, and Late Models will race weekly and each class will have a race night “special” during the regular season.
A United Way of Northeastern Minnesota Veteran’s Night is also on tap.
Veterans who attend that night receive free admission.
For Kintner, he’s not setting any expectations in his No. 22 TRC Race Cars, Tim’s Automotive Machine-powered Modified.
But after being hired last fall as a production truck driver at U.S. Steel’s Minntac Mine in Mountain Iron, Kintner said he knew he wanted to continue racing, despite working shifts.
“I took vacation so I will make every night in Hibbing,” Kintner, who won last year’s Hibbing Raceway Midwest Modified season points title and the first day of the Labor Day Shootout said. “In my time off, I will travel (to other tracks).”
Kintner expects the 2023 Modified division to be tougher than ever.
“It seems like the modified class is really growing,” Kintner said. “There’s a bunch of guys not just from Hibbing, but all over the area coming in. It should be a good field of cars.”
It’s also the 50th anniversary of the Iron Range Racing Association.
The association was founded in 1973.
Dirt track racing in Hibbing dates to the early 1900s.
Olson said the facility’s 3/8 mile semi-banked clay oval is looking good.
“John (Gargano) has been out there working on it,” Olson said of Gargano grading the track. “The track is in good shape.”
Regular season racing starts at 7 p.m. Saturday nights.
