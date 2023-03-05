MINNEAPOLIS—The Hibbing High School boys swimming scored 46 points to place in a tie for 14th place with New Prague during the State Class Swimming and Diving Meet Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center.

Rock Ridge scored 43 points to place in a tie for 16th place with Park Rapids, and Mesabi East had 34.5 points to place 19th.

