MINNEAPOLIS—The Hibbing High School boys swimming scored 46 points to place in a tie for 14th place with New Prague during the State Class Swimming and Diving Meet Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center.
Rock Ridge scored 43 points to place in a tie for 16th place with Park Rapids, and Mesabi East had 34.5 points to place 19th.
Breck/Blake had 408 points to place first, followed by St. Thomas Academy with 204. Orono had 167, Sauk Rapids-Rice 158, Alexandria 148, Northfield 146, Mankato East 132, Hutchinson 130, St. Anthony 108, St. Paul Como Park 74.5, Monticello 71.5, Austin 61.5 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s 55.5.
Two Rivers had 42, Melrose-Sauk Centre 34, Mankato West 32, Chisago Lakes 22, Delano/Watertown-Mayer 21, Bloomington Kennedy 20, Winona 13, Grand Rapids 13, Red Wing 12, Montevideo 10, St. Cloud Apollo nine, Simley nine, Mound-Westonka 8.5 and Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield, Willmar and Fergus Falls all had one.
In the 200 medley relay, the Bluejackets’ Wylie Stenson, Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips and Luke Pocquette placed 14th in 1:41.64, moving up from 16th place.
“That was a good way to start our meet,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “That usually means a lot. It gets the ball rolling and gets the jitters out. It can set the tone, sometimes.
“We had a better time and moved up.”
The Rock Ridge foursome of Bodi George, Gabe Aagenes, Gunnar George and Nate Spiering placed 13th in 1:40.90.
In the 50 freestyle, Gunnar George placed fourth in 21.42.
Ben Philips and Pocquette were 12th and 15th, respectively, in 22.17 and 22.47.
“Both those guys swam well,” Veneziano said.
In diving, Tyler Fosso finished 13th with 311.00 points.
“He dove well,” Veneziano said. “To score 311 points is good.”
In the 100 butterfly, Gunnar George held on to third place with a time of 51.05.
Ben Philips would go on to finish 14th in 54.38.
In the 100 freestyle, Carter Steele of Mesabi East placed in a tie for seventh place with a time of 48.86.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Pocquette, Mathew Philips, Riipinen and Ben Philips dropped from fourth to sixth with a time of 1:28.76, which was better than their prelim time of 1:29.05.
“They put together a great race to earn all-state,” Veneziano said. “That relay is so hard. It can go up and down so much. We were happy to be in the championship heat, but that race can go all sorts of ways, different directions.
“The guys did well with it.”
The Giant foursome of Mason Williams, Cole Layman, Isak Schroeder and Steele placed ninth in 1:29.39.
In the 100 backstroke, Steele placed 12th in 55.21.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Spiering, John Kendall, Bodi George and Gunnar George placed 15th in 3:22.06.
“Our kids had an exceptional state meet,” Veneziano said. “They swam up to their potential. You can’t ask for anything more as a coach. I’m proud of the boys. We were the highest-scoring team in our section. That means a lot to us.
“We like seeing how we measure up with the teams state-wide. Being in the top 20 is a great thing. Most of our guys made the top 16. That’s an accomplishment for us.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.