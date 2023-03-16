HIBBING—Three years ago, Pat Iozzo took a group of Pee Wee A’s and won the state tournament,
Last year, Hibbing advanced to state again, finishing the tourney with a 2-1 mark, winning the consolation championship.
The Hibbing Pee Wee A’s have continued that success this season, and they will try to improve on that fifth-place finish when they begin state-tournament play today, taking on Roseville, beginning at 12:30 p.m. in New Ulm.
According to Iozzo, it’s three years in a row, but there has been no similarities between the teams.
“Every year has been different,” Iozzo said. “That first year, the team was balanced. Last year, we had some top-end talent, and we had kids that work their tails off. This year, we have a team where we’ve had kids that have made incredible improvement during the year.
“That’s what put us into this situation.”
A situation that Iozzo thought could happen at the beginning of the season.
Now, he has higher aspirations.
“We thought it was a possibility because of the top-end we started with, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised with how everybody else has improved,” Iozzo said. “At the bginning of the year, I didn’t think we could win state.
“As we got further into the year and seeing the improvements, that’s when I started thinking that we had a chance of winning the state, too.”
That top-end talent includes Cole Swanson, who tallied 143 goals this season and 131 assists for 274 points, and Whitaker Rewertz, who has 101 goals and 138 assists for 239 points.
They’re scoring just under three goals per game.
“We have two kids that have torn it up this year,” Iozzo said. “Cole, who’s a third-year player, was on that state-championship team, and Whittaker Rewertz, is also a third-year player.
“Those are the two kids, who I’ve coached for three years. They’ve put the team in the right direction.”
Joining them on the team are Kash Koland (40-53-93); Ollin Roppe (45-31-76); Ben Kukowski (6-39-45); Sam Baumgardner (17-14-31); Aven Nickila (10-20-30); Noah Eichorn (11-17-28); Jace Myers (20-7-27); Anders Fisher (5-12-17); Brody Fisher (6-7-13); Finn Claugherty (2-9-11); Carson Maki (2-4-6); and Trenton Beel (0-2-2).
Iozzo only has one stipulation to play for him.
“This team, and in all three of the years, the only thing I ask is that they work hard,” Iozzo said. “I want our team to be the hardest-working team on the ice. It’s been successful that way.
“I talk loud and I get excited during the games, I get excited at practice, but I’m not yelling. The only time I will get mad is for lack of effort. That’s the one thing I push. That’s what separates us from a lot of teams. We don’t get outworked very often. We might get outworked in a period, if our kids get a little overconfident, but typically, we outwork every team we play.”
Plus, they have one other intangible that can be measured on a scoresheet.
“When you look at our youth program, we believe we can win,” Iozzo said. “Watching from the Bantams on down to my group, we think we’re going to win every game. It’s a great feeling because that’s what was lacking in Hibbing hockey for years.
“We were hoping we would win, but now, they know they’re going to win. Maybe a little too confident at times.”
Hibbing will have to harness that overconfidence heading into this tourney because Roseville was the No. 1 seed coming out of its section.
“Roseville is a good team,” Iozzo said. “We’ve played a lot of the same teams during the season, and they’ve done well against those teams. It’s going to be a battle. That first game is going to be a battle.
“How do we prepare for them? We’ll go there and try to outwork them.”
The goalies on the team are Trenton Beel and Bryjah Schnipkoweit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.