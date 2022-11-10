HIBBING—Ever since Kenzie Krowiorz took over the Minnesota North-Hibbing men’s basketball team, one day has stuck out—opening day.
The first-year Cardinal mentor is finally getting that chance when Hibbing travels to Iowa to take on the Iowa Western varsity today, beginning at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, the Cardinals will play the Iowa Western varsity reserves on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m.
The Reivers were a Division I junior college, but they have since dropped down to Division II.
“They still have great facilities and great funding,” Krowiorz said. “They do a great job of recruiting their guys. They bring in high-level guys every-single year, so it’s going to be a fun competition.
“Their varsity reserves are still high-level players in that program. Chad does a great job with his program in bringing guys in, and making sure they get to the next level. He helps them grow as basketball players every-single day.”
It might be against a Division II opponent, but Krowiorz will finally get to see his team in live-game action.
“Our guys are excited to finally see somebody in a different-colored uniform, when the lights are on and you get to play somebody else when it counts,” Krowiorz said. “We’ve played a couple of scrimmages, but these guys battle against each other every-single day.
“It’s exciting to be able to prepare for somebody else, have all of your stuff in and ready to go and get to play when the lights are on.”
Hibbing’s biggest key, according to Krowiorz, will be matching Iowa Western’s physicality.
“We’re going to give up some size in some spots right now, even though we have some good size on our roster,” Krowiorz said. “These early-season tests will help us get better for conference play by being able to battle through some adversity.
“We have to understand what we’re competing against, and being able to execute what we want to do against what they do. They do a great job of ball screening. They have some strong guards, some good size inside. For us, being able to take care of the ball screening is the biggest thing this weekend.”
The Cardinals must limit uncontested threes and finishes at the rim.
“We have to force some long twos, and some rotation stuff at the rim to make their bigs deal with some pressure,” Krowiorz said. “With what we do defensively, we provide a lot of ball pressure.
“We want to get up into the handler, regardless, so that should help us get over the top as long as we can stay within our fundamentals of what we’ve been taught.”
So far, Krowiorz has liked the way this team has competed.
“We also have guys that are skilled, and they’re finally starting to understand what we do offensively,” Krowiorz said. “We’re not the simplest when it comes to offense. That’s where I’ve spent a lot of my time in the past.
“We do a lot of motion stuff. We’ve got a lot of different reads and concepts that our guys have to play in. They’ve done a great job of picking that up, letting the basketball move a little bit.
“We have some strong talent at the guard positions, and we’ve got some depth at the wings. We have a decent amount of returners, which helps in this league to have guys that understand this level and what it takes year in, year out.”
What does Krowiorz want to see this weekend? Continued growth.
“We have to take these tough challenges early on, and use them as learning opportunities,” Krowiorz said. “We want to come away with the result that we want, but we need to understand that we need to peak at the right time and continue to play well.
“Starting off hot is always a great start to that as well.”
