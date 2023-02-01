HIBBING—Not many teams have been taller than the Hibbing High School girls basketball team, but that changes today when the Bluejackets take on Mesabi East, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Hibbing will be facing a Giants team that features Maija Hill and Olivia Forsline, who will give the Bluejackets fits.
“For us, it’s going to be about winning the rebounding battle,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “When we play well, we tend to control the game. When we give teams two or three chances to score, we struggle in those games.
“It’s making sure we’re boxing those two out and getting rebounds. If you can limit a team like that to one possession, it gives us better chances to go down on the other end and have more possessions by taking away those easy ones for them.”
Hibbing has had trouble with its board work this season, but Hanson said it is improving.
“We’ve started to pick up on it,” he said. “We’ve moved more toward our man defense, so we understand who we’re supposed to box out. We’ve gotten away from turning and staring at the rim.
“We’ve made a lot of strides and progress in boxing out. We understand that that’s what we have to do to close out those possessions. In two-of-our-last-three games, we’ve played close games, and a lot of it comes down to us getting those stops.”
Offensively, Hanson said his team must be aggressive, even with Forsline and Hill in the paint.
“We have to attack the rim,” Hanson said. “We can’t be scared of them. We have to go up strong, and understand that you go at them. If we can get them into foul trouble by going at the rim and being strong with the ball, then we can get into their bench.
“It’s still continuing to play our game, and making sure we’re not settling for shots outside the 3-point line because it might be easier. We have to continue to run our offense, get the ball inside, but finishing and going up strong everytime.”
That’s the case even if some shots get blocked.
“You can’t get frustrated just because one or two get turned away,” Hanson said. “There’s different ways to get them to collapse, and make it easier for somebody else. We have to make sure we’re using shot fakes.
“When we can get them up in the air that might make it easier for somebody else. The biggest thing is continuing to attack, and not getting frustrated just because one or two might get blocked.”
