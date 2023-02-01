HIBBING—Not many teams have been taller than the Hibbing High School girls basketball team, but that changes today when the Bluejackets take on Mesabi East, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

Hibbing will be facing a Giants team that features Maija Hill and Olivia Forsline, who will give the Bluejackets fits.

