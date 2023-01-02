HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls basketball team is coming off a 1-1 weekend at the Bemidji Tournament, beating Tartan but falling to Mounds View.
Bluejacket coach Chris Hanson is hoping his team can carry over some of that momentum today when Hibbing hosts Rock Ridge, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets, according to Hanson, had a good defensive game against Tartan.
“We played well on that first day,” Hanson said. “We held them to seven points in the second half. Anytime you do that you end up with a good result. We have to build off of that defensive effort that we had for three halves.
“Against Mounds View, in the second half, we didn’t take care of the ball, and those things come back to haunt you.”
Hibbng’s defense wil be challenged by the Wolverines.
“We’re going to have to slide our feet, and keep them in front of us,” Hanson said. “They have some quick guards, who like to take you off of the dribble and get to the hoop. With our height, we have to make sure we’re getting those rebounds.
“In the last couple of games, we got killed off of the boards. When I look at how we match up with Rock Ridge size-wise, it’s making sure we get those rebounds when we contest a shot and they miss.”
If the Wolverines aren’t penetrating to the basket, they have some capable 3-point shooters.
“It’s closing out hard, and getting a hand up,” Hanson said. “They have some girls who can shoot it well. We have to communicate, close out and make them finish in the lane. We have to funnel them into Kate (Toewe) and Emery (Maki).
“We can’t give open, uncontested 3-pointers. If we let them warm up and get hot from three, they can shoot it from anywhere. We have to close out hard and under control, and make sure they finish in the lane. We can’t give up 3-pointers.”
It all comes down to communication.
“It’s knowing where their shooters are,” Hanson said. “In our 1-3-1 zone, we can’t get caught watching the ball because they will sneak in behind you. It’s talking about those cutters, and knowing where their shooters are.
“That will determine our rotations. That comes from knowing where we are defensively. That will make all of the difference.”
Hanson knows Rock Ridge will try to pressure his team, so taking care of the ball will be priority No. 1.
“We have to move the ball quickly,” Hanson said. “If we pass the ball and not over dribble, we can break any pressure or press we’ve seen this year. They will try to create havoc in the back court.
“The quicker we move the ball, the faster we’ll get it across halfcourt.”
