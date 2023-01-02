HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls basketball team is coming off a 1-1 weekend at the Bemidji Tournament, beating Tartan but falling to Mounds View.

Bluejacket coach Chris Hanson is hoping his team can carry over some of that momentum today when Hibbing hosts Rock Ridge, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments