HIBBING—After two weekends of scrimmages, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team is ready to start the 2022-23 season.
Fortunately for the Bluejackets, that begins today when they travel to the Eveleth Hippodrome to take on Rock Ridge, beginning at 7 p.m.
According to Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke, the scrimmages provided a blueprint for what might happen on opening night.
“I wanted to see who would step up during those scrimmages,” Hyduke said. “We were evaluating the systems we’ve been working on.
“We still are a little short. We had some kids sick, and we have some swimmers. It’s the typical stuff that happens at this time of the year. It was good because a lot of kids got a lot of ice time. We got some good evaluations of all of the players on our team.”
Hibbing/Chisholm will be taking on a Wolverines’ team that has two games under its belt, but Hyduke said he feels good about his team at the moment.
“It’s as good as I can feel for this time of the year,” Hyduke said. “We return some nice veteran players and veteran goaltenders.
“We always approach the season from the nets out. That’s what we have to do. The easiest thing to do at the beginning of the year is play good defense, then the offense comes.”
That’s because it takes awhile to get into a rhythm.
“You have to be in sync, and you have to have a feel for your teammates because every line in our mix is all new,” Hyduke said. “We were able evaluate what happened in our scrimmages, and we’ll make those decisions when we put our lines together today.”
Hyduke said he isn’t too sure what Rock Ridge looks like, but he believes they have a young team this season.
“They have a new coach, and I don’t know much about her,” Hyduke said. “They always play a hard-nosed game, and I expect them to be similar to what they have been.
“They’re numbers are good, but I’ll know more when I see them. We’ll evaluate and make adjustments during the game.”
No matter what the Wolverines have, Hyduke will stick to the same premise he has in every game—defense.
“You have to take care of your own responsibilities,” he said. “We’ve been emphasizing, ‘Do your job, and let your teammates do theirs.’ If that happens, you have a good chance to have success.
“I will always approach our season from the nets out. We’ll try to play good defense in our end, get the puck out, then be smart so we support our defense in the offensive zone. We don’t want to get caught up with three deep, and give up advantage rushes. That’s the basic stuff you try to improve on all year.”
Hyduke does have a veteran presence on this team, and he’s hoping they lead the younger players.
“They need to show that leadership today,” Hyduke said. “Regardless of what happens, it’s the first step of a long season.”
