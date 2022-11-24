HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team is coming off a 4-0 win over North Shore, but there’s no rest for the weary.

That’s because the Bluejackets have been getting ready for the Lightning Thanksgiving Tournament, which gets under way today as Hibbing/Chisholm takes on Blaine, beginning at 5 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.

