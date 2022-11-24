HIBBING — The Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team is coming off a 4-0 win over North Shore, but there’s no rest for the weary.
That’s because the Bluejackets have been getting ready for the Lightning Thanksgiving Tournament, which gets under way today as Hibbing/Chisholm takes on Blaine, beginning at 5 p.m. at the IRA Civic Center in Grand Rapids.
On Saturday, the Bluejackets will play White Bear Lake at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Hibbing/Chisholm is at least going into the tournament on a positive note after losing Claire Rewertz to injury against Minneapolis.
“I was happy with how the girls played at North Shore, but we have a bigger challenge going into this tournament,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “You have two big Class AA schools with Blaine and White Bear Lake, with a lot of tradition.
“It’s like a measuring stick right now for us, just like the Kaposia Tournament is later in the year. We know we’re going to be challenged. These teams are big and deep. It should be a lot of fun to see where we sit right now.”
It’ll be awhile before Hyduke has his actual lineup set, but he’s happy with the changes he’s already made.
“I’m not going to change much,” Hyduke said. “We’ve made a few adjustments with Claire out for a good portion of the season. We moved Kendal (Gustavsson) up into her spot. It was nice getting Madison St. George back to solidify our defense.
“I like where we are right now. We’re settling in with our top-three lines. There’s a little bit of movement on our third line, where people are trying to jockey for the final spot. It’s a good competition that’s going on right now. They’re working hard to have that opportunity. We want to keep our consistency going.”
The Bengals, who are 1-0 on the season, will be well prepared because their coach Chris Brustuen has a lot of experience in the sport.
“Their coach has been active in USA Hockey,” Hyduke said. “He’s been one of the coaches for the women’s National team, the goalie coach. He coaches a nice program, and they’re usually solid in the nets.
“They’re deep. They’re a big school. I don’t expect to see anything different. They’re going to be fast skating, and three or four lines deep. We’ll have to stick to playing good, solid defense and making the most of our offensive chances.”
The Bears , who haven’t played yet this season, will provide another challenge for Hibbing/Chisholm, but Hyduke knows what he will get out of his team, no matter who they play.
“What I’ve been impressed with this team is, win, lose or draw, they’ve been playing 51 minutes ,” Hyduke said. “Even if things aren’t going right, they’re working hard. I’ve seen this team work hard in just about every game since our second scrimmage in Grand Rapids.
“They give great effort. As long as they keep doing that, they’re going to keep growing as a team.”
