HIBBING—After beating Greenway 7-0 in Coleraine in December, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team knew it wouldn’t be that kind of a game again.
The Bluejackets looked like a team on a mission during the first period, out-shooting the Raiders 17-3, but only getting one goal in the first 17 minutes of the game.
That didn’t deter Hibbing/Chisholm as it got stronger in the second period, putting up three goals to lead 4-1 after 34 minutes of play.
After that, the Bluejackets stayed the course and came away with a 5-1 victory over Greenway Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
That one goal came off the stick of Broden Fawcett at the 5:03 mark of the first, but Raider goalie Derek Gibeau stood his ground the rest of the period.
“I liked our offense, but their goalie made some nice saves,” Rewertz said. “We did a better job attacking. There were times in the first that we had an opportunity to hit a seam and get to the net, but we didn’t.
“We talked about the one man on the forecheck this last week, and I liked the way we came out and pressured their D. We had a lot of looks, but we only got one goal. In the second, we did a better job of getting pucks to the net and hitting the seams a bit better.”
The Bluejackets got that precious two-goal lead when Christian Dickson scored 1:27 into the second period, but Greenway wasn’t going away.
“We kept working hard,” Rewertz said. “We kept telling them that they had to get pucks to the net. We had to get traffic. We were able to bury a couple there, and create a little separation.”
Those two goals didn’t come until after the Raiders got on the board when Jacques Villenueve scored at 4:53 to make it 2-1.
“There was a breakdown in coverage,” Rewertz said. “We were playing a lot in the offensive zone, then we came back into the zone, and we lost coverage and left a guy wide open in front.”
Greenway coach Andy Sertich knew the game was on, but could his team take that momentum into the rest of the game?
“I thought we had a good chance,” Sertich said. “Our team runs a lot on emotion like that, but we didn’t step on the gas hard enough to generate anything that could help us out.
“They scored another one, and we kind of took a dip, and sometimes when we take a dip, it’s a big dip.”
That third Hibbing/Chisholm goal was scored by Christian Edmonds at 7:11, then the back-breaking goal came at 16:38 when Beau Frider hit the back of the net to make it 4-1.
Sertich has been around hockey long enough to know that late-period goals are devastating.
“It demoralizes a team,” Sertich said. “We didn’t have the mental toughness to come back from that. We didn’t work nearly as hard as we did at the beginning of the game at the end of the game.
“We need to fix that.”
The Bluejackets would get one goal in the third period. It was scored by Fawcett at the 10:36 mark, but other than that, Hibbing/Chisholm got away from what it was doing earlier in the game.
“We ran a little bit,” Rewertz said. “We weren’t hard on the forecheck like we were in the first two periods. I thought we could have moved our feet a little bit more. We wanted to make plays without moving.
“It got away from us a little bit there at the end, but it’s a good win for us.”
Gibeau, who stopped 36 Hibbing/Chisholm shots, was, according to Sertich, his teams bright spot during the game.
“He battled all night long,” Sertich said. “He did everything he could to help us win that game. This team has not yet bought into working hard all game. That’s our problem. It’s plain and simple.
“Our skill is our skill. Our systems are our systems. Our lines and D-pairings are whatever they may be, but none of it matters if we don’t work hard. We’ve played good games. We’ve worked hard, but we need to understand that it’s got to be every night if we want to win hockey games. It can’t be in select games. It has to be every night.”
Bluejacket goaltender Brayden Boyer stopped 14 shots.
GHS 0 1 0—1
HC 1 3 1—5
First Period—1. HC, Broden Fawcett (Keeghan Fink, Beau Frider), 5:03.
Second Period — 2. HC, Christian Dickson (Jace Kampsula, Peyton Taylor), 1:27; 3. G, Jacques Villenueve (Layn Hustad, Matthew Hannah), 4:53; 4. HC, Christian Edmonds (Taylor, Frider), 7:11; 5. HC, Frider (Dickson, Fink), 16:38.
Third Period — 6. HC, Fawcett (Jack Gabardi, Tristen Babich), 10:36.
Goalie Saves — Greenway, Derek Gibeau 16-12-8—36; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 3-2-9—14.
Penalties — Greenway 2-4; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Girls Hockey
Superior 2,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
SUPERIOR—Spartan goaltender Kaylie Na ult only had to stop nine shots as Suerpior beat the Bluejackets at home Thursday.
Emma Ferg gave the Spartans a 1-0 lead at the 12:11 mark of the first period, then after a scoreless second period, Addy Benson scored at the 1:37 mark of the third period.
Hibbing/Chisholm goalie Addison Hess had 41 saves.
“We worked hard the whole game,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “I was proud of the effort of all three lines. D-pairs and Hess, who was solid the whole game. The shots weren’t indicative of the game.
“We need to focus on getting our shots on net, and find a way to finish on our good chances.”
HC 0 0 0—0
SHS 1 0 1—2
First Period—1. S, Emma Ferg (Gabryel Olson, Addy Benson), 12:11.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 2. S, Benson (Michaela Geissler, Ferg), 1:37.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 16-16-9—41; Superior, Kaylie Nault 2-4-3—9.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6; Superior 2-4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.