SUPERIOR—The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams won their respective events at the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Indoor Meet held Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

The Bluejacket boys scored 130 points to capture the title. The Titans were second with 104, followed by Fairbault with 100, Northland/Deer River 55.5, Chisholm 52.5, Mesabi East 39, Mountain Iron-Buhl 23, Lakeview Christian Academy 22 and Bigfork seven.

