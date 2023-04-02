SUPERIOR—The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams won their respective events at the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Indoor Meet held Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
The Bluejacket boys scored 130 points to capture the title. The Titans were second with 104, followed by Fairbault with 100, Northland/Deer River 55.5, Chisholm 52.5, Mesabi East 39, Mountain Iron-Buhl 23, Lakeview Christian Academy 22 and Bigfork seven.
On the girls side, Hibbing scored 94 points to edge out Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, which had 91.
International Falls at 86, Fairbault 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 53, Chisholm 46, Mesabi East 38, Northland/Deer River 23, Lakeview Christian Academy 21 and Bigfork 15.
On the girls side, Hibbing picked up five first-place finishes.
Emery Maki won the 800 in 2:24.98; Abigail Theien, Andrea Petroske, Brynn Babich and Hattie Eskeli won the 4x200 in 1:55.65; Theien, Babich, Jorie Anderson and Gianna Figueroa won the 4x400 in 4:32.26; Jocelyn Strukel, Avery Kukowski, Theien and Tara Hertling won the 4x800 in 10:45.43; and Hertling won the triple jump with a leap of 32-feet-4-inches.
The Bluestreaks to a first-place finish from Tresa Baumgard in the high jump at 5-2.
The Rangers got one first-place finish from Liz Nelson in the 1600 with a time of 5:41.52.
The Titan had a first-place finishes from Jaci Rebrovich in the 60 (8.59), and Emmalee Oviatt in the shot put (36-6 ½).
Other Hibbing girls results were as follows:
200—3. Hattie Eskeli, 29.63;
400—3. Gianna Figueroa, 1:06.97; 4. Brynn Babich, 1:08.18.
1600—3. Jorie Anderson, 5:56.84; 6. Avery Kukowski, 6:09.88; 7. Emma Reini, 6:16.78.
High jump—5. Leah Sikich, 4-4.
Shot put—3. Abigail Sullivan, 29.4.5; 4. Isabelle Walto, 28-8; 7. Chloe Wojciehowski, 26-8.
Other Chisholm results were as follows;
60—2. Zoe Plombon, 8.75; 4. Hailey Johnson, 8.77; 6. Jezirae Flack, 8.87.
200—2. Johnson, 29.09.
400—6. Olivia Pascuzzi, 1:08.52.
800—5. Pascuzzi, 2:43.34.
1600—8. Destiny Schmitz, 6:18.98.
4x200—6. Emma Swediuk, Flack, Maya Stainger-David, Plombon, 2:08.75.
Other Mountain Iron-Buhl results were as follows:
200—7. Anna Neyens, 30.45
800—2. Liz Nelson, 2:34.96; 3. Kate Nelson, 2:37.69.
1600—2. Kate Nelson, 5:48.52.
4x200—8. Hannah Villebrun, Cassie Dahl, Maddy Johnson, Suzy Aubree, 2:18.05.
4x400—4. Aubrey, Sarah Moe, Kate Nelson, Liz Nelson, 4:46.96.
Long jump—2. Neyens, 14-10; 4. Zamora Warren, 13-11.
Shot put—8. Kate Nelson, 26-2.
Other Mesabi East results were as follows:
60. 5. Elli Theel, 8.77; 7. Mia Domino, 9.00.
400—2. Aubree Skelton, 1:06.93; 5. Olivia Forsline, 1:08.43.
4x200—2. Adrianna Sheets, Aubree Skelton, Olivia Forsline, Theel, 1:58.23.
4x400—3. Aubree Skelton, Bella Thomas, Olivia Forsline, Chloe Green, 4:44.78.
4x800—4. Lilian Larson, Sophia Slattery, Green, Elizabeth Niemi, 12:20.80.
Long jump—8. Domino, 13-8.
Other Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin were as follows:
60—1. Jaci Rebrovich, 8.59.
200—8. Rebrovich, 30.46.
800—6. Lola Champlin, 2:43.90; 7. Emma Williams, 2:47.16.
1600—4. Champlin, 6:00.21; 5. Williams, 6:03.86.
3200—2. Kaitlin Olson, 14:09.48; 4. Karly Mann, 15:17.71.
60 hurdles—3. Kaylee Kangas, 11.08; 4. Corinne Hubbard, 11.48; 6. Madison Brown, 11.72.
4x200—4. Frankie Cuellar, Claire Clusiau, Layla Miskovich, Rebrovich, 1:59.50.
4x400—6. Clusiau, Macarena Semitiee, Taylor Covier, Cuellar, 4:54.37.
Long jump—3. Clusiau, 14-10.
Shot put—2. Cuellar, 29-6; 6. Sydney Goss, 27-2.
Triple jump—5. Rianna Nugent, 29-0.5.
On the boys side, Hibbing got first-place finishes from Logan Drews in the 200 (25.03); Justin Walker, Nick Ruzich, Christian Massich and Taite Murden in the 4x800 (9:39.47); Austin Valento in the pole vault (11-6); and Aiden Shepherd in the shot put (45-9).
The Bluestreaks got first-place finishes from Charlie Thompson in both the high jump (5-10) and triple jump (39-9 ¾).
The Giants got a first-place finish from Jordan Latola in the long jump (18-9 ½).
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin got firsts from Greyson Chance in the 60 (7.78); Ben Plackner in the 800 (2:11.73) and 1600 (4:52.14)
Other Hibbing results were as follows:
200—3. Thomas Hagen, 25.66.
400—6. Ben Riipinen, 58.81.
800—2. Silas Langner, 2:20.14; 3. Justin Walker, 2:20.87; 6. Brady Janezich, 2:26.03; 7. Ethan Aune, 2:36.78.
1600—4. Christian Massich, 5:23.27; 6. Taite Murden, 5:26.11; 7. Jake Walli, 5:28.79.
60 hurdles—2. Dallas Swart, 9.47; 7. Joseph Marchetti, 11:13; 8. Cole Hughes, 11.21.
4x200—2. Hagen, Elias Langner, Riipinen, Swart, 1:46.08.
High jump—6. Trevor VonBrethorst, 5-2.
Pole vault—3. Tyler Fosso, 8-0; 4. Kai Strom, 7-6; 5. Nehemiah Figueroa, 7-6; 7. Zander Buroker, 7-0; 8. Walli, 7-0.
Long jump—5. Hagen, 17-8 ½.
Triple jump—4. VonBrethorst, 36-5 ¼.
Shot put—6. Alexander Henderson, 4-5; 8. Vincent Marchetti, 38-4.
Other Chisholm results were as follows:
60—2. Ethan Lauzen, 7.81.
4x200—6. Charlie Thompson, Michael Chambers, Charlie Pearson, Braden Thronson, 1:51.69.
4x400—3. Thompson, Thronson, Shane Zancauske, Lauzen, 4:05.12.
High jump—2. Lauzen, 5-8; 6. Pearson, 5-2.
Long jump—4. Lauzen, 17-9 ½.
Other Mountain Iron-Buhl results were as follows:
200—5. Finley Ratliff, 25.95.
400—8. Michael French, 1:00.15.
4x200—4. Landon Kniefel, Grady Knapper, Ryan Jacka, Ratliff, 1:48.74.
4x400—5. French, Ratliff, Kniefel, Isaiah Goggleye, 4:10.93.
4x800—4. Leighton Helander, Michael Goggleye, Isaiah Goggleye, Spencer Sandberg, 10:37.09.
Shot put—5. Alex Schneider, 40-9.
Other Mesabi East results were as follows:
60—7. Jordan Latola.
400—5. Carter Skelton, 57.25.
800—5. Ben Gornik, 2:24.68.
1600—Alex Leete, 5:30.32.
4x200—5. Latola, Kaden Baribeau, Sean Moehlenbrock, Lincoln LaValley, 1:48.77.
4x400—4. Skelton, Moehlenbrock, Gornik, Slattery, 4:07.21.
4x800—2. Leete, Timmy Green, Slattery, Skelton, 9:58.69.
Long jump—8. Baribeau, 17-0.
Other Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin results were as follows:
60—6. Jeremy Huff-Metso 7.92.
200—7. John Duffy, 26.25.
400—7. Casey Flett, 58.94.
800—4. Hunter Milstead, 2:22.31.
1600—2. Milstead, 5:14.90; 3. Isaac Danielson, 5:18.41; 5. Levi Danielson, 5:24.38.
60 hurdles—6. Gage Roberts, 10.91.
4x200—3. Brayden Austad, Simeon Wells, Chance, Duffy, 1:46.37.
4x400—2. Duffy, Isaac Danielson, Flett, Plackner, 3:59.10.
High jump—3. Duffy, 5-6; 8. Austad, 5-0.
Pole vault—2. Milstead, 8-0.
Long jump—5. Huff-Metso, 17-8 ½; 7. Austad, 17-6 ½.
Triple jump—8. Strom, 33-8 ½.
Shot put—3. Mason Marx, 44-8.
