HERMANTOWN—The Hibbing High School boys tennis team won a rain-shortened match against Hermantown Thursday, beating the Hawks 4-1 before the weather stopped the match.
The Bluejackets were knocked out of the playoffs last season by Hermantown, so to get this win was big, according to Hibbing coach Gary Conda.
“You can definitely tell they’re competitive,” Conda said. “I thought we hit the ball better than they did, but they hustle and make things happen. They have some good athletes on their team.”
In the matches that were completed, Drew Anderson beat Ben Kangas at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2.
That snapped a couple-match losing streak for the Bluejacket senior.
“Drew hit the ball well,” Conda said. “Even in his losses, they were close. He’s competing well. He’ll get it going again.”
Isaiah Hildenbrand would beat Cole Palokangas 6-1, 6-0 at third singles, and Christian Dickson beat Gabe Swenson 6-0, 6-2 at fourth singles.
In the lone doubles match completed, eighth-grader Joey Gabardi and seventh-grader Whitaker Rewertz beat James Helmer and Brody Matthews 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
“Neither one of them quit,” Conda said. “They kept hitting and attacking. That was a good win for those two.”
The play of Gabardi and Rewertz has given Conda more choices for his lineup, especially at third doubles.
“I’m still looking for combinations,” he said. “We have six players fighting for two spots. I’m mixing them up the next few game, so that’s going to be a tough decision. I have to get Ben (Galli) in the picture, and Brady (Fosso) does alright there.
“Rex (Walli) is getting better and better. He gets around the court quickly and has some strengths. Sam Blevens has the ground strokes, so all he needs is more experience. It’s going to be interesting. The ones hustling out there will get the chance to play.”
In the matches that didn’t get completed, Jack Gabardi won his first set 6-4 over Ford Skytta. The second set was tied 2-2 when the match was called.
In doubles, Cooper Hendrickson and Tristen Babich were tied 3-3 with Aaron Evjen and Sam Swenson when it was called.
Hermantown’s lone win came at second doubles where Rolan Kuznetsov and Ely Young beat Keaton Petrick and Tyler Fisher 7-6 (1), 6-4.
Hibbing 4, Hermantown 1
Singles: No. 1— Drew Anderson, H, def. Ben Kangas, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2— Jack Gabardi, H, Ford Skytta, 6-4, 2-2 (match called because of rain); No. 3— Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Cole Palokangas, 6-1, 6-0; No. 4— Christian Dickson, H, def. Gabe Swenson, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1— Cooper Hendrickson-Tristen Babich,H, Aaron Evjen-Sam Swenson, 3-3 (match called due to rain); No. 2— Rolan Kuznetsov-Ely Young, HE, def. Keaton Petrick-Tyler Fisher, 7-6 (1), 6-4; No. 3— Joey Gabardi-Whitaker Rewertz, H, def. James Helmer-Brody Matthews, 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
