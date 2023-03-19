HIBBING—The Hibbing Youth Hockey Association picked iup two titles in one day.
The Hibbing Bantam A team defeated Delano 8-1 Sunday at the Dakota Ice Arena to place first, then the Hibbing Pee Wee A team downed Warroad 8-2 in New Ulm for its second title in three years.
In Bantams, Hibbing got three goals from Tate Swanson, two from Jackson Strukel and one each from Benny Galli, Hunter Gustafson and Ethan Sundvall to get Hibbing’s first Bantam title since 1994.
“It’s great,” Hibbing coach Adam Schafer said. “We had high expectations for this group. Obviously, we did what we expected to, be state champions.”
Was there any hesitation at all about the objective?
“Yes and no,” Schafer said. “With the way we played all season, we had that level of confidence. All of those teams were there for a reason, but you’re dealing with 14- and 15-year-old kids, so you never know.
“We also got a few upsets along the way.”
It also helped that Hibbing got goals from the players it needed to get goals from, and from a couple other contributors.
“They knew what to do coming into this,” Schafer said. “The guys that had been producing continued to produce, then we had some secondary scoring. It’s big when out get that from the other guys.
“It takes the pressure off those other guys.”
Along the way, Hibbing beat Chaska/Chanhassen 6-1 in the quarterfinals, then in the semifinals, Hibbing earned a tough 3-1 decision over Monticello.
Thanks to the play of goaltender Gavin Lamphere, Hibbing pulled that game out.
“He was great,” Schafer said. “He made some big saves early on, but at 3-1, Monticello had a couple of chances to get back into the game. He made a couple of acrobatic saves to keep us in the lead, and maintain our momentum.
“We didn’t look back.”
After that win, Schafter knew his team was ready for the finals.
“Once we got out of the semifinals, we knew we had a great opportunity to win the whole thing. They were calm and confident. They were ready to roll.”
With a 7-1 heading into the final period, now it was a matter of watching the clock tick down.
“We continued to play the game like the first two periods,” Schafer said. “We were waiting for it to click down so they could celebrate with their teammates, families and and doing the photo ops.
“It feels good.”
For this group, it is their second title in three years after winning Pee Wee A title two years ago.
“Even though this is a different game, more physical and faster, this group had that expectation to win,” Schafer said.
Lamphere had 12 saves.
In New Ulm, the Hibbing Pee Wee A’s took a 3-0 lead in the first period, then they cruised to the title.
“It feels incredible, more incredible than two years ago,” Hibbing coach Pat Iozzo said. “Two years ago, I had a solid team, a well-balanced team from top-to-bottom. This year, we had a lot of kids improving as the year went on to get to this point.
“What an accomplishment.”
On the way to finals, Hibbing beat a strong Roseville team 8-7, then they beat Delano 8-3.
In the finals, Hibbing was taking on a Warroad team that had a 2-1 record against them this season.
“The first three times we played them, we had given up 31 goals, but today, our goaltender, Trenton Beel, played a phenomenal game,” Iozzo said. “We had great D-zone coverage, and we picked up sticks a lot better.
“That was our biggest accomplishment. They had averaged 10 goals against us, and we got that down to two. That’s something to be proud about. We scored 25 goals, then got eight. We maintained our average and shaved off eight goals.”
Even though Hibbing had a 5-2 lead heading into the third period, Iozzo never felt comfortable until the final horn sounded.
“The thing about Warroad is that they know how to put pucks in the the net,” Iozzo said. “I never felt comfortable until we scored our eighth goal. They’re a potent team. The number of goals they scored this year surpassed our number of goals.
“They’re a quick-strike offense, but Trenton played well. Everybody on the team contributed. Everybody played hard. We got that effort. We out-worked them, but there were a couple of times during they game when they out-worked us. We jumped back on it.”
Both Ollin Roppe and Whitaker Rewertz had three goals for Hibbing. Cole Swanson and Noah Eichorn both had one goal.
“This feeling is sinking in right now,” Iozzo said. “It made the 4 ½ hours trip home a little easier to handle. We capitalized on our chanced, and they didn’t. It was a complete-team effort.”
Beel stopped 29 shots.
