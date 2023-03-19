HIBBING—The Hibbing Youth Hockey Association picked iup two titles in one day.

The Hibbing Bantam A team defeated Delano 8-1 Sunday at the Dakota Ice Arena to place first, then the Hibbing Pee Wee A team downed Warroad 8-2 in New Ulm for its second title in three years.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments