HIBBING—How important is it to build a winning culture?
Just ask the Hibbing Bantam A boys hockey team.
Just three years ago, this group of young Bluejackets took the state by storm by winning the Pee Wee A state title.
In their first year as Bantams, the same team advanced to the state tournament, but they dropped two games.
That experience was invaluable because as second-year Bantams, they get another shot at it.
The Hibbing Bantam A’s have advanced to their second-straight state tournament when play opens today, beginning at 6 p.m. when they take on Chaska/Chanhassen at the Dakota Ice Arena in Prior Lake.
According to Hibbing coach Adam Schafer, nothing can beat having that experience.
“They have a mentality that they find ways to win,” Schafer said. “Sometimes, it’s not always the prettiest, but they have a culture of winning. If the other team scores three, they say, ‘We’re going to score four.’ If the other team scores four they say, ‘We’re going to score five.’
“They have a persistence on the ice when it comes to that. They get up for big games, too. When we have big games, they’re always ready to go. That plays a huge part in it.”
Hibbing heads into the tournament with a 49-4 record.
“They know what it’s like to win,” Schafer said. “They know what it’s like to be in big games, and they’ve had success in a lot of those games. That’s something they can build off of and carry with them as they go into the high-school program the next three years.”
Schafer uses three lines and five defensemen.
They all know their roles on the team.
“The one line has the ability to score,” Schafer said. “Our second line will wear you down and grind you out, but they have the ability to score, too. Our third line keeps it simple, getting pucks to the net.
“They do a nice job of fulfilling their roles. We have guys with high hockey IQs. The dynamic and chemistry has been good this season.”
Hibbing is led in scoring by Tait Swanson with 58 goals and 96 assists for 154 points; Isaiah Hildenbrand has 60 goals and 65 assists for 125 points; and Kellen Elsner with 63 goals and 59 assists for 119 points.
“In terms of playing ability and assists, Tate is right up there,” Schafer said. “Isaiah, on the flip side of that, he’s the one that gets the goals on the back end where Tate will find him.
“Kellen, along with Benny (Galli, 51-27-78), Ethan (Sundvall, 20-29-49) and Jackson (Strukel, 26-55-81) on defense have done a lot of scoring from the blue line. All of those guys are contributing.”
Schafer has done very little line tinkering this season, other than dealing with injuries.
“For the most part, they’ve been set, and they have chemistry with their linemates,” he said. “We didn’t want to break that up, with how they’ve been producing.”
In the goal, Schafer has used Gavin Lamphere the whole season, Aiden Folstad is the back-up netminder.
“There’s only been two of them at the Bantam level, so Gavin has played in all 50-some games we’ve had this year,” Schafer said. “We tried to give him some time off and rest him when we could.
“He’s been grinding it out this year. He’s played a lot of games. Even in practice, when you’re the only guy, you see a lot of shots and get a lot of action. He’s been awesome for us.”
To that end, Hibbing is entering the tourney playing some strong defense.
“In our last 15 periods of playoff hockey, we’ve only allowed one goal,” Schafer said. “We’re doing a good job in front of our net. Gavin has been good. If we go down there and we’re not giving up any goals like that defensively, that’s good for playoff hockey.
“That’s a good formula to have, being defensive-minded. We always say that if you don’t have the puck, you’re on defense. As offensive as we can be, we don’t want to lose sight of how well we’ve played defensively.”
Hibbing was 0-2 last year, losing to East Grand Forks and Armstrong/Cooper.
Schafer would like to get another shot at the latter opponent, but there’s no looking ahead.
It’s one-game-at-a-time.
“They’re (Armstrong/Cooper) on our side of the bracket this year, and they’re No. 2 in the state, with a similar record to us,” Schafer said. “We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but hopefully, we see them in the semifinals to exact some revenge.
“They know what to do, and they’re prepared. We’ve played a tough schedule, and we’ve been in close games. They’ve found ways to win. At this point, 50-some games in, they’re ready.”
Also on the team are Julien Fisher (8-11-19), Joey Gabardi (13-34-47), Gavin Schweiberger (6-13-19), Raidyn Scott (12-6-18), Landon Krampotich (11-32-43), Mason McDonald (1-22-23), Hunter Gustavsson (24-19-43) and Dylan Vesel (7-22-29).
