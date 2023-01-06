HIBBING—Coming off a successful Benson Tournament, the Hibbing High School boys wrestling team will be put to the test again.
That’s because the Bluejackets will be taking part in the Mora Invite, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Mora High School Gymnasium.
The tournament is an individually-based format that has 10 teams with 11 or 12 ranked wrestlers, including three from Hibbing.
“It’s going to be a solid tournament,” Hibbing coach Ellis Wojciehowski said. “I have five guys that could win it. I have four that are solid wrestlers. It’s going to come down to who all ends up in the finals.
“It’s going to be a fun deal. We’re giving up some open weights because of some weight issues. Outside of that, we’re a solid team.”
At the Benson Tournament, Ian Larrabee, Bryson Larrabee and Cooper Hendrickson all won titles, with Thomas Hagen and Christian Jelle placing second.
“For me, just getting back into coaching with wrestling, I learned about my wrestlers,” Wojciehowski said. “I found out their strengths and weaknesses. The nice thing is a lot of the weaknesses and strengths, we have time to improve upon and make a good charge at the end of the season.”
Wojciehowski said it’s been a big transition with him taking over as coach.
“For both the kids and coaching staff having me come back in,” he said. “My ways are different compared to what they were doing. We’re trying to find a gel and mix-and-match what’s going to work with everybody here.
“I’m learning their updated techniques. They’re learning some of my mental strategies. Some people would say it’s a tough transformation, but I don’t think so. They’re responding well to me, and I am learning to respect them.
“I’m also learning what kind of student/athletes they are. I’m pleased with what we have here in Hibbing.”
That mental transition could be a big factor in the success of the team.
“I like the staff that’s here already,” Wojciehowski said. “The only difference in mental toughness from what they saw and what they see with me is different ways of getting it through.
“I’m not great at selling a hot dog to a bun, but the ways I have worked for me, and they’re getting used to it. That’s how it goes.”
