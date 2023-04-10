HIBBING—The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams will get thrown from the fire.
The Bluejackets, like most teams, are coming off a five-day weekend with not much practice time.
That all ends today when Hibbing heads to Bemidji for the Bemidji State University Indoor Meet, which begins at 11 a.m., and is an all-day event.
There will be 30 schools at the meet, with some events having 200 entrants in them.
“These are the days where you question your sanity,” Hibbing boys coach James Plese said. “We’ll be able to test ourselves against a wide variety of competition. There’s some elite talent and some middle-of-the-road talent. We’ll see where we stack up at this early juncture.”
Plese did say he has a couple of athletes with some high seeds.
“They’re seeded favorably in events, so I put the challenge out there with those seed times to get good lane assignments,” Plese said. “I want them to challenge themselves to either hold their positions or improve on them.
“We might not have any event winners, but if we can get some points with guys finishing high, we can gain some momentum as we enter our outdoor season.”
That outdoor season begins Thursday in Cambridge, weather permitting.
“This is our final tune up for that,” Plese said. “With 30 schools, this is one of the biggest meets we’ll be in. We’ll see if the kids can stay checked in and be ready to perform when it’s their time to compete.”
Plese did say that Austin Valento in the pole vault, and Aiden Shepherd in the shot put, along with a couple of sprinters, might have some shots at placing fairly high.
“They could sneak into the top five,” Plese said. “That’s all we can ask for.”
Improvement is the overall goal.
“With this kind of meet, we hope that every kids can get better,” Plese said. “They’re matched up with kids in heats with the same time. It’s nice to have these early-season meets like this to see if we can climb and improve on our positions.
“We’re coming off a relatively long break, with not a lot of practice time. We’re right back into the fire. We’ll see how they perform, but that’s the nature of the spring.”
On the girls side, Bluejacket coach Serena Sullivan is looking at one thing—competition.
“I would like to see both the boys and girls start to compete,” Sullivan said. “Mentally, I want them to get into the game and push it to the max. I want them to see where their bodies are right now.
“There’s going to be a wide range of athletes all the way from the best to beginners. I think our athletes need to bring themselves to the next level and compete with the more advanced athletes. I want them to take away the experience of pushing themselves hard.”
As far as the team aspect goes, Sullivan isn’t too worried about that.
“We’ll be missing an abundance of kids, who are either on vacations or sickness,” Sullivan said. “We’re not even close to full strength team-wise. I want them to come individually and be happy with their performances.
“I want them to give everything they have.”
