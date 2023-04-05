HIBBING—Coming off a 7-0 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway, Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda is looking forward to his teams’ next matches.

He doesn’t have to wait long as the Bluejackets will be hitting the court again, taking Superior at noon today, then Marshall at noon Friday at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.

