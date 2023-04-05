HIBBING—Coming off a 7-0 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway, Hibbing High School boys tennis coach Gary Conda is looking forward to his teams’ next matches.
He doesn’t have to wait long as the Bluejackets will be hitting the court again, taking Superior at noon today, then Marshall at noon Friday at the Virginia Indoor Tennis and Pickleball Club.
It’s Easter weekend, so Hibbing won’t be at full strength for either match, but that is not fazing Conda in the least.
“I thought we made a little headway in improving our doubles, but now they’re going away on vacations,” Conda said. “I’ll be missing four players, so I’ll have to put someone new into singles.
“That will change all three doubles teams, so again, somebody new will get a chance. We’re going to be fine in these matches with the younger ones we have. They can easily step into second and third doubles.”
The Bluejackets will still be strong at the top of their lineup with Drew Anderson and Cooper Hendrickson at one and two singles, respectively.
Christian Dickson might move to third singles, but he can stay at fourth singles if Jack Gabardi moves from first doubles to third singles.
“Christian would be fine three, but I have no idea who I’m going to put into that fourth-singles spot,” Conda said. “I do have that option of moving Jack into singles, but that means all three doubles will have to be mixed up.
“They will all be different.”
As for his opponents, Conda said he doesn’t know much about the Spartans.
“I don’t recall playing them last year,” Conda said. “I think we got canceled out, so I don’t know a whole lot about them. More than likely, they might be in the same boat as us. With it being Easter, one or two kids might be gone.”
As for the Hilltoppers, Conda is a little more familiar with them.
“I know he has one or two kids coming back from last year,” he said. “We had some problems there, winning at one singles and losing at two singles, so that will make it a little more interesting.
“These are conference matches, and it will be the only time we see Superior. It’s a big one if we want to win that conference. That should put some pressure on it.”
Depending on who’s playing doubles, Conda would like to see his singles step it up a little more.
“We need to sweep the singles, and I feel we’ll get one or two doubles matches,” Conda said. “We have enough talent and depth to win two-of-the-three.”
Win or lose, it’s just another learning experience, especially for Conda’s younger players.
“In doubles, we want to eliminate our errors, hit a lot of serves and returns and be more aggressive coming to the net,” Conda said. “We weren’t aggressive against Grand Rapids.
“We’ve spent a little time doing that, coming forward and starting to put volleys away. We don’t have many singles matches under our belts. We haven’t played singles in practice either, with four to six players on the courts. Everybody is going to be rusty for a couple more weeks.”
