HIBBING—If there’s one thing Hibbing High School boys swimming team hasn’t been getting, at least not as of late, it’s time drops.
Bluejacket coach Mike Veneziano is hoping his team can find that success today when Hibbing takes part in the Maroon and Gold Swimming Invite, which is being held at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
The Bluejackets will be in the Bronze Division, which begins at 10:45 a.m.
Veneziano says his team has been looking good recently, but those times drops have been eluding them.
“We’re making progress, and we’re in a good field of competition,” Veneziano said. “We may not be the best team out of 15, we’re certainly not the worst team out of 15 teams. We’re in the middle of the pack.
“It’s like how close to the top can we get? More importantly, we need some time drops. We’re at that stage of the season where we need to start making some serious progress. With this trip, in that facility, under these conditions, we’re hoping that happens.”
There have been some slight time drops, but at least no one is getting frustrated by the process.
“They’ve been nickel-and-diming it,” Veneziano said. “It’s that time where we’ve worked hard enough and long enough that now comes the time where we need to take a major step forward.
“It will plateau after that again. You take small steps, small steps, small steps in your time drops and performances, then you should be expecting to take a big leap. We’ll start that process all over, and hopefully, that cycles through the season where the biggest leap is at the end.”
Swimming against some tough competition should aid in that progress.
“The seeding is your always in a heat with guys with similar times,” Veneziano said. “It’s always much tighter. In your heat of eight guys, the times are similar fall eight of them. That drives the competition much better.
“That will, hopefully, get them to their better performances. I hope that works into that.”
