MINNEAPOLIS—The Hibbing High School boys placed 10th in the Bronze Division of the Maroon and Gold Meet held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

St. Louis Park won the meet with 268 points, followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s with 252, Shakopee 203, Simley 193, Hopkins 174, Mankato West 168, Osso 154, St. Paul Central 154, Forest Lake 153, then the Bluejackets with 149.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments