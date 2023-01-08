MINNEAPOLIS—The Hibbing High School boys placed 10th in the Bronze Division of the Maroon and Gold Meet held Saturday at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
St. Louis Park won the meet with 268 points, followed by Benilde-St. Margaret’s with 252, Shakopee 203, Simley 193, Hopkins 174, Mankato West 168, Osso 154, St. Paul Central 154, Forest Lake 153, then the Bluejackets with 149.
White Bear Lake Area had 118, St. Paul Highland Park/SPA had 99, Minneapolis Southwest/Edison 79, Cretin-Derham Hall 72, Minneapolis South/Wasburn/Roosevelt 65 and Red Wing 24.
Hibbing results were as follows:
The 200 medley relay team of Mathew Phillips, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips and Luke Pocquette placed fourth with a time of 1:47.49.
Wylie Stenson, John Lund, Kai Strom and Christian Massich were 31st in 2:06.92, and Ben Fagerstrom, Caleb Buus, Dallas Hoover and Ben Zollar placed 36th in 2:17.14.
In the 200 freestyle, Alex Hanegmon was 28th in 2:10.86, Stenson 32nd in 2:24.32 and Tim Ranta 41st in 2:29.71.
In the 200 individual medley, Mathew Phillips was 13th in 2:20.97, Lund 37th in 2:48.57 and Isaac Nelson 38th in 2:51.34.
In the 50 freestyle, Ben Phillips was third in 23.07, Pocquette seventh in 23.70 and Massich 36th in 27.95.
In diving, Cole Hughes placed sixth with 281.05 points.
In the 100 butterfly, Ben Phillips was sixth in 57.36, and Hanegmon 27th in 1:08.13.
In the 100 freestyle, Riipinen was 13th in 55.26, Zollar 32nd in 1:01.74 and Massich 37th in 1:03.58.
In the 500 freestyle, Ranta was 33rd in 6:48.70, Buus 34th in 7:01.48 and Hoover 35th in 7:09.88.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Pocquette, Hanegmon, Riipinen and Ben Phillips were fourth in 1:36,02, Lund, Massich, Zollar and Strom were 28th in 1:51.48 and Taneli Massengil, Fagerstrom, Hoover and Ranta were 34th in 1:59.46,
In the 100 backstroke, Mathew Phillips was 15th in 1:05.10, Stenson 19th in 1:06.41 and Nelson 33rd in 1:22.16.
In the 100 breaststroke, Riipinen was seventh in 1:07.97, Pocquette was ninth in 1:08.59 and Lund 33rd in 1:20.27.
In the 400 freestyle relay, Hanegmon, Mathew Phillips, Hughes and Stenson were 15th in 3:57.45, Zollar, Ranta, Buus and Nelson were 31st in 4:25.83 and Strom, Hoover, Massengil and Fagerstom were 35th in 4:38.76.
