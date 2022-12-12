HIBBING—After competing in the Lake Superior Conference Relay Meet last week, the Hibbing High School boys swimming team is looking forward to their first dual meet.
The Bluejackets get that chance today when they take part in a triple-dual meet, swimming both Grand Rapids and Proctor, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool today.
The only problem is Hibbing won’t be at full strength due to some illnesses, so the outcome of the meets will be in doubt.
“If we were at full strength, I’d feel good about our chances of winning this meet,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano said. “As of now, I’m at least four varsity members short. This makes it hard to put together a lineup when I have so many key guys missing.
“We’ll put together what we can, then swim it for the experience of swimming, and get some times out of it.”
Veneziano needs those times so he can put together a lineup for the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguar this weekend.
“I barely have any information to go off of,” Veneziano said. “Today’s meet is simply an information-gathering contest as far as I’m concerned. I don’t put a whole lot of weight on the outcome at all.”
Not having a full complement of swimmers will handcuff Veneziano when he does make out his lineup.
“I have to fill spots, but when you are missing four or five key guys, there’s no depth to move in,” Veneziano said. “Those guys were already swimming anyway. Instead of three entries in an event, I’m down to two entries in an event.
“With a team of our size, it doesn’t create opportunities that weren’t there for them. They already have the opportunity. We’re just playing short-handed. It is what it is. We’re treating this like a time-trial situation.”
No matter how many swimmers Veneziano has, he knows one thing—they wlll compete.
“We will do the best we can because I don’t know what the situation is on the other two teams we’re swimming against,” Veneziano said. “What is their level of numbers of guys that are out for the meet?
“With everything going around, it might become a fair fight. Who knows? It doesn’t matter. We’ll go in and do our best. We will always do that. The outcome of the meet does not matter to me, especially in the first dual meet of the year. It’s meaningless other that what they learn and the experience they gain from competing.”
