HIBBING—After competing in the Lake Superior Conference Relay Meet last week, the Hibbing High School boys swimming team is looking forward to their first dual meet.

The Bluejackets get that chance today when they take part in a triple-dual meet, swimming both Grand Rapids and Proctor, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool today.

