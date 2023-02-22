HIBBING —If there’s one thing Hibbing High School boys swimming coach Mike Veneziano wants his team to do, it’s embrace the moment.
That’s because the Bluejackets are taking part in the Section 6A Swimming Preliminary Meet, which begins at 5 p.m. today at the Hibbing High School Pool.
The top 16 swimmers will advance to the finals on Saturday, with the top eight participating in the championship heat, and the nine through 16 swimmers competing in the consolation heat.
Hibbing will be competing with Rock Ridge, Mesabi East, Chisholm, Proctor/Esko, Grand Rapids and International Falls in the meet.
Veneziano is hoping his team is peaking at the right time of the season.
“We’re trying together,” Veneziano said. “We’ve had small but steady time drops all along, but this is where we hope for substantial time drops because we’re backing down. We’re not as fatigued.
“Exercise physiology-wise, that just makes sense. You work hard, you increase your workload, you keep your workload going, then you back your workload down, then you get better performances. It’s science, not just opinion.”
Veneziano wants to see those time drops, but he also needs his team to drop considerably more come Saturday.
“That depends on who you are,” he said. “If you know you’re going to get into the top eight or 16 for Saturday, we’ve calculated that, and we’re saving your better performance for that day.
“If you’re on the bubble, fighting for whatever spot you can get, we have put that into consideration and adjusted accordingly.”
How rested will the Bluejackets be?
“Through the course of the last seven practices, they have been substantially easier,” Veneziano said. “With that in mind, we’ll perform well.”
The Wolverines are the three-time defending champions of the meet, but Veneziano believes Grand Rapids is sitting nice right now.
“That battle becomes second, third and fourth place as far as what the depth does and when it takes over for Rock Ridge, Mesabi East and us,” Veneziano said. “We’re a slight bit behind them.
“Those two are virtually equal, but again, what you’re seeded and what the outcome is are two different things almost all of the time. We know we have a job to do, and we need to go out and perform at it. The biggest hurdle we have is getting in the way of our own performances by over-thinking it.”
Ideally, Veneziano would like to get four swimmers in each event, be it top eight or 16.
Hibbing will have that opportunity in every event but the 200 individual medley, where the Bluejackets only have three swimmers.
“In everything else, I believe we’ll advance four to the finals,” Veneziano said. “We only have two divers, but on Saturday, they will do well. We expect them to perform and place well.”
As Hibbing prepares for this moment, Veneziano wants his swimmers to take on the challenge of competing well.
“I don’t want them to leave their performances in the water, don’t be afraid of it,” he said. “I want them to get out and compete. They’ve trained for this. They’ve worked hard for this. I don’t want their minds to overtake what their bodies are capable of.
“You know it’s going to be a difficult situation. You’re going to be out there. You’re going to be competing at a high level. You’re going to be pushing yourself, so don’t be afraid to open it up and let yourself go.”
Hibbing seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay—2. Hibbing 1:42.63.
200 freestyle—7. Alex Hanegmon 2:08.05; 10. Ben Zollar 2:20.41; 12. Tim Ranta 2:24.31; 15. Taneli Massingill 12:29.64.
200 individual medley—3. Ben Philips 2:18.02; 13. John Lund 2:39.61; 14. Isaac Nelson 2:42.41.
50 freestyle—2. Ben Philips 22.82; 4. Luke Pocquette 23.10; 16. Christian Massich 26.71; 17. Ben Fagerstrom 27.87.
100 butterfly—2. Ben Philips 55.27; 10. Hanegmon 1:05.91; 15. Dallas Hoover 1:20.31; 16. Kai Strom 1:22.79.
100 freestyle—5. Ben Riipinen 54.59; 12. Cole Hughes 58.86; 13. Zollar 1:00.81; 14. Massich 1:01.46.5.
500 freestyle—5. Wylie Stenson 5:49.17; 11. Ranta 6:32.00; 14. Caleb Buus 6:41.81; 15. Massingill 6:43.51.
200 freestyle relay—2. Hibbing 1:33.04.
100 backstroke—4. Stenson 1:02.27; 5. Mathew Philips 1:03.37; 16. Nelson 1:18.22; 18. Fagerstrom 1:21.32.
100 breaststroke—2. Pocquette 1:07.54; 4. Riipinen 1:07.97; 14. Lund 1:19.17; 15. Buus 1:20.14.
400 freestyle relay—4. Hibbing 3:48.91.
Chisholm seeds are as follows:
200 medley relay—7. Chisholm 2:16.37
200 freestyle—21. Noah Verant 2:40.69; 22. Pace Yukich 2:49.47; 23. Joe Lindsay 3:11.79.
200 individual medley—17. Brent Dragony 3:04.27.
50 freestyle—19. Samuel Zancauske 29.66; 20. Calvin Wangensteen 30.62; 25. Jack Sjogren 35.67; 27. Hunter Higgins 44.56
100 butterfly—14. Connor Massucci 1:19.86; 17. Verant 1:28.22.
100 freestyle—18. Dragony 1:09.31; 20. Zancauske 1:10.97; 23. Wangensteen 1:13.68; 24. Dillon Splinter 1:14.79.
500 freestyle—9. Splinter 6:22.76.
200 freestyle relay—7. Chisholm 2:02.46.
100 backstroke—19. Sjogren 1:27.67.
100 breaststroke—21. Yukich 1:33.68; 25. Higgins 1:53.96.
400 freestyle relay—7. Chisholm 4:44.17.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.