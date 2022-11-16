hhs swimmers state

Participating in the State Class Swimming Preliminary Meet, which begins today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota will be from from top, clockwise, Macie Emerson, Alexis Walters (alternate), Emery Maki, Madison St. George, Geli Stenson, and Ella Kalisch (alternate).

 Gary Giombetti

HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls swimming is only sending four athletes to state, but those four swimmers have multiple years of experience at under the brightest lights of the 2022 season.

Geli Stenson, Madison St. George, Macie Emerson and Emery Maki have a combined 13 years of state-meet experience as the State Class A Swimming Preliminary Meet gets under way today at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

