HIBBING—The Hibbing High School girls swimming is only sending four athletes to state, but those four swimmers have multiple years of experience at under the brightest lights of the 2022 season.
Geli Stenson, Madison St. George, Macie Emerson and Emery Maki have a combined 13 years of state-meet experience as the State Class A Swimming Preliminary Meet gets under way today at noon at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Stenson will be competing in the 200 and 500 freestyle, plus the 200 and 400 freestyle relays; St. George is in the 100 butterfly and the relays; and Maki and Emerson are in the two relays.
Stenson is seeded ninth in the 200 freestyle, and 19th in the 500 freestyle; St. George is 24th in fly; and the two relays are 15th and 22nd, respectively.
To get into the finals, which are set for Friday, is going to take some work.
“Down there, everything is separated by such a small amount,” Veneziano said. “We have better performances. We got through regions and did a good job, but watching these kids in practice, we have better swims in us yet.
“We’re not done getting faster.”
Especially Stenson in her freestyle events. She set a pool record in the 200 at the Section 7A Meet, but she’s looking to break Meghan Minne’s team record 1:57.17.
“This means that this is the last chance that I get to prove to myself and to others how well I can handle the situations I’m being put in, and how fast I can swim,” Stenson said. “It shows how important the sport is to me, being that I’ve been in this for so long.
“I’m hoping that I can end it as well as I can. I’m hoping to make it into the top eight. I’m going to try and drop as much time as I can even though it may only be by a portion of a second. I’m going to try and break Meghan’s team record.”
Veneziano isn’t putting anything past Stenson.
“When Megan did that, she scored in the state, so Geli is right up there,” Veneziano said. “She likes to compete. She likes to race. She likes getting locked into a battle going after it. In our region, she didn’t get that.
“Even though she’s seeded outside the top 16, once she gets in a race and is next to people, she’s going to go harder and faster. If she gets in the top 16, fine, but she has some time drops left in her.”
Stenson will prepare for this meet like she does for any other contest.
“I make sure that I’m in the right headspace,” Stenson said. “I’ll make sure I’m physically and mentally prepared. I keep my routine the same every-single meet day. Leading up to the meet, I go to bed early, and try to keep the time I go to bed the same.
“The night before, I carb load, pasta and breadsticks, as much carbs as I can. The day of and before, I drink a lot of water, then minutes before my race, I keep my warmup the same—20 jumping jacks and leg kicks. I do the same thing every-single time. It makes me feel comfortable and ready for the race.”
How important is that warm-up routine?
“Everyone has their own warm-up routine,” Maki said. “It’s important to do what works best for you. It’s good to do parts of it as a relay, too, so that you’re making sure you’re all getting ready.
“You still have to do your individual things to make sure that you’re ready.”
Maki, who did improve upon her times in her individual events Saturday, likes swimming in the relays.
“Relays push you a lot more because there’s three other people that are relying on you to do your part and do well,” Maki said. “It’s added pressure that some people do well with and some people don’t.
“That can make you go a lot faster. It should help me because I know I didn’t swim my best on Saturday. If I swim a better time that will help the relay. If everyone goes out and works hard, we should get a time drop.”
According to Veneziano, both Maki and Emerson are ideal relay swimmers.
“Emery is always a steady performer,” Veneziano said. “She’s always out there, and she gives everything to get the job done. She turns it on more for relay purposes. Macie performs better in those relays.
“When she knows that other peoples’ success is on the line, she goes to a whole-other place. She is a selfless kid when it comes to competition. She’s a team player in that aspect, and you have to admire that.”
Emerson likes the team concept the relays provide.
“I always know I perform better in my relays,” Emerson said. “It’s not just for me, like my individuals are. I do that for the team. I feel there’s more pressure, but also less pressure at the same time.
“Something clicks. I know it’s not just me wanting it, it’s all four of us wanting it. I will try harder for them. Having swam in it before should be a more comforting experience than doing it for the first time without knowing how the meet goes.”
These four did place in the state last season in the 400 freestyle relay, so there’s no reason why they shouldn’t be able to replicate that feat.
“This isn’t some culture-shocky thing for them,” Veneziano said. “They’re well prepared, but things change. Performances get faster across the board with all of the teams. There’s no guarantee we’re going to stay in 15th or no guarantee that we won’t move up in the 400.
“This is a solid crew of kids that are well seasoned.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.