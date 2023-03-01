swimmers

Hibbing High School swimmers competing at the State Class A Meet, which begins today, are from left, Christian Massich (alternate), Mathew Philips, Alex Hanegmon (alternate), Wylie Stenson, Ben Philips, Ben Riipinen and Luke Pocquette.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—There’s a lot of unknowns at the State Class A Swimming Meet, but for five Hibbing High School boys swimmers, there’s also endless possibilities.

Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Wylie Stenson and Luke Pocquette will get that chance to medal when the State Class A Preliminary Meet begins at noon today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

