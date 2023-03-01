HIBBING—There’s a lot of unknowns at the State Class A Swimming Meet, but for five Hibbing High School boys swimmers, there’s also endless possibilities.
Ben Riipinen, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips, Wylie Stenson and Luke Pocquette will get that chance to medal when the State Class A Preliminary Meet begins at noon today at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatics Center on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
Riipinen, Ben Philips, Mathew Philips and Stenson will swim in the 200 medley relay, while Riipinen, Philips, Phililps and Pocquette will swim in the 200 freestyle relay.
Mathew Philips will compete in the 200 medley relay; Ben Philips in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly; Pocquette in the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke; and Riipinen in the 100 breaststroke.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano believes this team has the opportunity to put some relays and individuals on the podium.
“You never know in the state tournament,” Veneziano said. “We’re glad to be there, but we’re not there to participate, we’re there to compete. Both relays are inside the top 16. The medley is 10th or 11th, and the 200 is sitting in fourth right now.
“Ben is in the top 16 in the fly and 50; Luke is 17th in the 50, so he’s right on that cut. Anything can happen, so I think he has as good of a chance at scoring as anybody.”
How about Mathew Philips, Pocquette and Riipinen?
“Mathew in the IM, for how he qualified and where he sits with his experience level, it’s hard to compete in the IM down there,” Veneziano said.”I’m sure he’ll do his best. Wherever he ends up we’re happy with it.
“Luke and Ben in the breaststroke, they’re seeded back a ways, but the top 16 isn’t not far off from what they’re capable of doing. In the state meet, it’s anybody’s guess as to who’s going to swim better than regions, and who’s going to swim worse.”
Riipinen, for one, is happy to be there in the breaststroke, but his main focus is on the team events.
“I like where we’re sitting for the 200 relay,” Riipinen said. “We’re fourth, and if we all drop time, we can bump up to the top three. That’s what I’m most excited about. That’s my main focus.
“We have two of the fastest guys and two state participants in there. If we have lightning-fast exchanges, we have a chance of doing well there.”
As for Stenson, this will be his first time swimming at the meet. He has been there watching his brother, William, and sister, Geli, so he knows what it’s like.
He will be swimming the backstroke portion of the medley relay.
“It was fun watching,” Stenson said. “I was getting used to what it was like, and seeing how they did it and operated it. Since it’s my only event, I’m going to go as hard as I can.
“I have to go as hard as I can to get our relay dropping time and up there in the places.”
Even though Stenson is a first-timer, Ben Philips said he’s not concerned about how the freshman will perform under those circumstances.
“He’s young, but he’s got a lot of talent,” Ben said. “I told him that as long as he can stay calm and try and not let the emotions get to his head too much, his swimming will take care of itself.
“Hopefully, he can go out there and do well.”
Ben Philips and Pocquette will be the busiest Bluejackets at the meet, swimming in four events.
How will they handle it?
“I know it’s my last time, so I’m going to go out there and swim as hard as I possibly can,” Ben said. “I’m going to try and get personal bests. When you’re down there, you have to stay cool, calm and collected under all of the pressure.
“It’s a big pool. Fast swims. I’m trying to go down there and swim my best times, and try to stay relaxed.”
Ben wants to swim well in his individual events, but again, the relays are the priority.
“I really like how the relays are looking down there,” Ben said. “I would like for those to get in the top eight. I also think that it’s close with my individuals. I would like to get into the top eight there, too.
“I’ve been listening to the coach. He’s been giving us sets and trying to hit our certain times. When you’re swimming, you’re used to what time you need to go. I have to trust my swimming, and hopefully, go out there and get my best times. My goal is to get on the podium four times. I hope that works out well for me.”
Pocquette has one event in mind, too.
“That 200 free relay is going to be the best part of the state trip,” Pocquette said. “I’m focused on that relay. The medley will be tough to get that one to place, but I’ll also be focused on the 50 free. I don’t think my breaststroke will get far enough up there.
“That 200 relay is my favorite relay. I like the breaststroke, but it’s not as good as my 50 free this year. You have to take it one-at-a-time and focus on the next event you have. It will be fun.”
Mathew Philips, like Stenson, is making his first appearance at state.
“I’m excited that I can swim this year,” Mathew said. “Last year, it was fun going as an alternate, but I wanted a chance to actually swim in the pool.”
He knows it’s going to be hard to place in the individual medley, but he’s taking it all in stride.
“I’m last, but I got to state,” Mathew said with a laugh. “That’s all that matters. I’m sure that the IM is going to be my event for years to come, so that’s where I’m going to focus all of my energy, but I have to stay fast in the relays.”
Veneziano only wants to see one thing.
“I would like to go down there and get faster performances,” Veneziano said. “That’s all I can ask for is that if these guys go faster, that’s a win, no matter how you look at it. A lot of it is the pressure to try and get out of regions
“Now, you’re now out of regions, and you’re in the state. Everybody wants to have their finest race at that time.”
