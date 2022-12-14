GRAND RAPIDS—The Hibbing High School boys swimming won eight events at the Grand Rapids Triangular held Tuesday at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool.
Joining the Bluejackets and Thunderhawks in the meet was Proctor.
In the team competion, Hibbing beat Proctor 135-34; Grand Rapids beat Proctor 136-39; and the Thunderhawks edged past the Bluejackets 95-90.
Hibbing’s first win came in the 200 medley relay where Mathew Phillips, Ben Riipinen, Ben Phillips and Luke Pocquette swam 1:47.84.
Ben Phillips would pick up two individual wins, taking the 200 individual medley in 2:20.15 and the 100 butterfly in 58.78.
Mathew Phillips was also a double-winner, taking the 100 freestyle in 54.33, and the 100 backstroke in 1:04.54.
The 200 freestyle relay team of Pocquette, Riipinen, Alex Hanegmon and Ben Phillips won with a time of 1:37.22.
Pocquette would win the 50 freestyle in 24.14, and Riipinen captured the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.17.
“I was please with the power we had up front,” Hibbing coach Mike Veneziaon said. “I thought we could win a majority of the events, so I think that was a possibility.
“We were a little short-handed, and I think Rapids may have been short-handed as well, and that showed up in our depth.”
None of the times Veneziano’s swimmers had weren’t surprising for the first dual meet.
“We saw that in some in the relay jamboree we swam at in the indivudal events, but there’s a difference in swimming that there than in a regular dual meet,” Veneziano said. “We did well with that. We set a good starting platform to start the season.”
200 freestyle — 1. Joe Loney, GR, 2:07.10; 2. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:18.48; 3. Max Connelly, GR, 2:21.74.
200 individual medley — 1. Ben Phillips, H, 2:20.15; 2. Gundry, GR, 2:24.88; 3. Skaudis, GR, 2:33.99.
50 freestyle — 1. Pocquette, H, 24.14; 2. Palecek, GR, 24.50; 3. Varin, 26.55.
Diving — 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 221.10; 2. Tyler Fosso, H, 192.10; 3. Cole Hughes, H, 166.50.
100 butterfly — 1. Ben Phillips, H, 58.78; 2. Skaudis, GR, 1:04.23; 3. Gundry, GR, 1:06.08.
100 freestyle — 1. Matthew Phillips, H, 54.33; 2. Riipinen, H, 55.91; 3. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:01.19.
500 freestyle — 1. Loney, GR, 5:52.62; 2. Graham Verke, GR, 6:13.25; 3. Wyland, GR, 6:14.11.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Hibbing (Pocquette, Riipinen, Alex Hanegmon, Ben Phillips), 1:37.22; 2. Grand Rapids (Varin, Skaudis, Ewen, Loney), 1:45.09; 3. Grand Rapids (Connelly, Kasey Cowen, Zak Vidmar, Wyland), 1:50.49.
100 backstroke — 1. Mathew Phillips, H, 1:04.54; 2. Wylie Stenson, H, 1:10.06; 3. Franklin Block, GR, 1:11.95.
100 breaststroke — 1. Riipinen, H, 1:09.17; 2. Pocquette, H, 1:12.09; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 1:15.52.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand Rapids (Loney, Wyland, Verke, Ewen), 3:58.45; 2. Hibbing (Hanegmon, Mathew Philips, John Lund, Stenson), 4:00.41; 3. Grand Rapids (Connelly, Jack Kellin, Sam Barton, Seth Barton), 4:15.38.
