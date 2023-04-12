HIBBING—The Hibbing High School softball team has had a couple of scrimmages this season, but it starts for real today when they take on Rock Ridge, beginning at either 4 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. at the Wolverines’ home field.
Bluejacket coach Kadee Vesledahl is looking forward to the challenge.
“I’m excited to get out of the gym, get on some turf, play a game, hopefully win, and have some fun,” Vesedahl said.
How ready is Hibbing to play outdoors?
“We’ll find out today,” Vesledahl said. “I feel ready, and I hope they feel ready as well. We’ve done nothing but practice since we went to the dome, so here we go.”
This will be the first time Hibbing will take on Rock Ridge. Last year, they played both Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, but as one team, Vesledahl expects the Wolverines to be a tough opponent.
“When you combine two schools, you’re probably going to see something different,” Vesedahl said. “I know Eveleth had a good pitcher, so I expect that. Other than that, they’re going to try and hit the ball and put it in play.”
Vesledahl is expecting her pitching, with Aune Boben, to be particularly good against the Wolverines.
“I want her to gain more confidence,” Vesledahl said. “We need to hit the ball and put some runs on the board for her. I would like to use as many people as I can.”
Vesledahl doesn’t know what to expect from Rock Ridge, but depending on who’s pitching, the Bluejackets will have to attack the ball at the plate.
“We need to have smart at bats,” Vesledahl said. “We can’t be swinging at just anything. We have to hit the good pitches and put the ball on the turf. On turf, it’s going to bounce, it’s going to roll.
“We have to put it on the ground and run.”
Playing at the Rock Ridge field for the first time is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
“It’s a beautiful field,” Vesledahl said. “It’s hidden in the woods there. It’s full-on turf, and it’s an actual softball field, not on a football field, like at Mesabi East or Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“It’s nice to see softball growing in that way. For the girls to experience that up here is amazing.”
