HIBBING—After beating Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-5 on Friday at the Iron Range Conference Tournament, the Hibbing High School softball team needed to carry that momentum over into their game with Duluth East.

The Bluejackets did just that, scoring at least one run in five innings en route to a 9-0 victory over the Greyhounds Monday at Dr. Ben Owens Stadium at Cheever Field.

