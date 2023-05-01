Hibbing’ Aune Boben slides safely into third with a triple during the sixth inning of the Bluejackets’ game with Duluth East Monday at Cheever Field. Greyhounds’ third baseman Vallie Nosan awaits the throw.
Hibbing’ Aune Boben slides safely into third with a triple during the sixth inning of the Bluejackets’ game with Duluth East Monday at Cheever Field. Greyhounds’ third baseman Vallie Nosan awaits the throw.
Gary Giombetti
Mesabi Tribune
Hibbing’ Monroe Rewertz (right) steals second base during the third inning of the Bluejackets’ game with Duluth East Monday at Cheever Field. Greyhound second baseman Ainsley Johnson awaits the throw.
HIBBING—After beating Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 6-5 on Friday at the Iron Range Conference Tournament, the Hibbing High School softball team needed to carry that momentum over into their game with Duluth East.
The Bluejackets did just that, scoring at least one run in five innings en route to a 9-0 victory over the Greyhounds Monday at Dr. Ben Owens Stadium at Cheever Field.
Hibbing pounded out 10 hits, including one double and three triples even on a day where the win conditions weren’t going to allow for much offense.
“We did well,” Hibbing coach Kadee Vesledahl said. “We were hitting the ball. The Greenway game was a good adrenaline game, especially when it came down to the bottom of the seventh.
“When you come off a base-loaded win like that, then come in and play a big school, we had to keep the bats rolling. We got the win, and we had fun doing it. The energy was good. Had the wind died down a little bit, we would have been more fired up. Other than that it was good.”
That fun started in the first inning when Aune Boben walked and stole second. Kendal Gustavsson singled her home.
In the second innings, Monroe Rewertz tripled and scored when Grace McDowell reached on an error, then took third on another Greyhound error.
McDowell scored on a single by Christina Gargano.
“To come out and score one in the first and two in the second, we left our mark on the game,” Vesledahl said. “That was big.”
The Bluejackets added two more runs in the third when Gustavsson reached on an error. Rylie Forbord singled, then Madison St. George grounded out to plate Gustavsson.
Rewertz singled home the other run.
In the fourth, Jenna Sacco-LaMusga singled and stole second. After a lineout, Boben hit an RBI single. Boben scored on a double by Forbord.
Hibbing added two more runs in the sixth as Addyson Fisher tripled, followed by an RBI triple by Boben, who scored on a ground out by Gustavsson.
“We kept plugging away at the game,” Vesledahl said. “We kept putting runs up. Like Jen (Boben) said, ‘I feel like secretly we put up nine runs.’ When you chip away after seven innings, you can put up nine runs.
“It was a quiet nine runs.”
Especially in that wind that was blowing in from left field.
“We hit the ball solid, and we went to right field,” Vesledahl said. “We had a couple of triples, and we ran the bases.”
Boben got the pitching win, tossing seven innings of one-hit ball. She struck out 11 and walked one.
Forbord had three hits and getting two each were Boben and Rewertz.
Kylie Zwak had the lone Duluth East hit.
Jossi Filiatrault worked six innings, giving up those 10 hits. She struck out four and walked one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.