HIBBING—The Hibbing High School softball team christened their new field with an 11-1, five-inning, 10-run rule victory over Cherry at Cheever Field Wednesday.
After losing 10-4 to Proctor on Tuesday, Bluejacket coach Kadee Vesledahl needed to see her team respond against the Tigers.
“We needed our defense to show up,” Vesledahl said. “We had six errors (Tuesday). That makes a difference in the score as well.”
Hibbing didn’t commit any errors against the Tigers, while Cherry committed two, which helped the Bluejackets get on the board in the second inning.
After Madison St. George singled, Monroe Rewertz bunted her to second. She went to third on the same play, and when the ball was thrown over the third baseman’s head, St. George trotted home with the first run of the game in the second inning.
“It was our second time on any kind of field, so they were playing a little tentatively,” Cherry coach Darrell Bjerklie said. I think they were in awe of being outside. They froze up in base running and hitting, looking at three strikes.
“Defensively, we weren’t willing to make some throws to our catcher. I told them that as long as they take this as a learning experience, it’ll get better. This was a good wakeup call. Now they see where they’re at.”
After that, the Bluejackets added four more runs in the third inning on a run-scoring single by Rylie Forbord, a bases-loaded walk to St. George and RBI ground outs by Rewertz and Kendal Gustavsson.
In the fourth, Hibbing scored twice more to make it 7-0.
Grace McDowell singled and was bunted to second. She scored on a triple by Aune Boben, who scored on a ground out by Emma Kivela.
That was a far cry as to what happened against the Rails.
“We hit the ball, had timely hits and runners scored,” Vesledahl said. “On Tuesday, we left a few on base and that showed. Today, we executed it and won. It was good.”
The Tigers got a single from Anna Serna in the second but a force out and a line-drive double play ended that threat.
In the third, Gertie Puhek singled, took second but she was thrown out at third base for the third out of the inning.
In the fifth, Serna singled and Lydia Greenly doubled with one out. They were left stranded after a strikeout and lineout.
“You hope that they respond,” Bjerklie said. “We started one rally, then we ran into a third out. They froze up. A few times, you even saw us where we got the third out, and our defense just stayed out there.
“They didn’t know how many outs there were. That’s stuff they have to learn.”
The Bluejackets added one run in the fifth on an RBI single by Gustavsson, then Cherry scored in the sixth when Hailey Greenly tripled and scored on a groundout by Claire Cushman.
Hibbing put the game out of reach in the sixth when St. George reached on an error, scoring a run, then Gustavsson hit a two-run single to end the game.
Boben started the game, tossing five innings of four-hit ball. She struck out eight. Forbord finished up with one inning. She gave up one hit and struck out two.
“I thought our pitchers did a good job working the zone,” Vesledahl said. “They were throwing strikes, and we had our defense help. One earned run is good at the end.”
Hailey Greenly tossed 5 ⅔ innings of nine-hit ball. She struck out two and walked five.
Hibbing will take its 2-2 record into the Iron Range Conference Tournament Friday in Bovey and Grand Rapids.
Greenway, Rock Ridge, Grand Rapids, Mesabi East, Deer River, Chisholm
“I want to go there and win it,” Vesledaahl said. “It’ll take defense to win it. We can’t have any errors. We have to execute.”
College Baseball
MN-Vermilion 2, 4
MN-Hibbing 1, 3
ELY—The Cardinals dropped a doubleheader from the Ironhawks Wednesday, both by one run.
In game one, Jake Palamo tossed a three-hitter over seven innings. He struck out eight and walked one.
Andrew Zamora worked six innings, allowing two hits, striking out 10 and walking one.
Jesus Trio and Jake Casazza had one RBI each for Minnesota North-Vermilion, both in the second inning.
Michael Feralio and Charlie Wonser had the Ironhawk hits.
Carter Pickard, Diego Escamilla and Conor Gilreath had Minnesota North-Hibbing’s hits.
In game two, Emanuel Mendez worked six innings for the Cardinals. He gave up six hits, struck out six and walked two.
Kelbee Woodham worked 5.2 innings, allowing seven hits. He fanned five and walked two. Aasel Towes tossed 1.1 inning. He struck out two.
Kristopher Rivera had three hits for the Cardinals, including two doubles. Escamilla had a double, and Pickard and Gilreath both had a hit.
Mason Kostka had two hits for the Ironhawks, including a double. Chase Snyder had an RBI double. Franklin Wildes and Desota Hood each had a hit.
