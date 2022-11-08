HIBBING—For Hibbing/Chisholm High School soccer players get one last chance to lace up the cleats as they will take part in the Essentia 2022 All-Star game, which begins at 6 p.m. today at Public Schools Stadium at Duluth Denfeld High School.
The boys game begins at 8 p.m.
Two boys, Austin Pierce and Dallas Swart, and two girls, Aella White and Savannah Jerkovich, will play for the will get one last chance to show off their soccer skills in front of college coaches and scouts.
That’s something Pierce is looking forward to.
“This is a big one,” Pierce said. “All of the scouts and colleges that could be there, it potentially gives me a chance to play college soccer. I’m proud to see that I actually made it at the end of the season.
“This was a thought in the back of my mind, and to see it come to reality is cool. It was a surprise, but this shows that I put in the work.”
Pierce didn’t think it was real.
“My coach texted me and said that I had made it,” Pierce said. “I thought it was joke that she was pulling on me. It was definitely a surreal moment for a second, but with this being my last year hurrah, it was an awesome feeling.”
For Swart, he gets another chance to play with his senior teammate.
“I’m excited to go because this is something I’ve always been working toward,” Swart said. “I wasn’t necessarily working to go to this game, but I was working to get better for myself. This is another step up in showing that I’ve improved.”
It’s been a long and winding road from Swart, who has had to deal with some injuries throughout his career, mainly knee and groin injuries.
“I’ve pushed my way through injuries, so I had to work harder than I had in the past years,” Swart said. “I’ve had a lot of trainer time. It was hard having to sit on the sidelines watching my teammates practice getting ready for their next game.
“I was always trying to talk Coach Jen (Forer) into letting me play. That was the hardest part.”
That was earlier in Swart’s career. This season, he was healthy for every game, and his performance on the field allowed him to get this opportunity.
Swart may not play soccer in college, but he wants to perform well in this game.
“I’m hoping to get a lot of playing time,” Swart said. “I want one last good game, and it’s one more chance to play with Austin.”
As of now, Swart is getting ready for track season.
“I still have hurdles, and I’m running every day,” Swart said. “Coach (James) Plese gave me some hurdles because I have an offer at Hamline, so I’m getting ready for next track season.
“If I don’t go on in soccer, I hope to go on in track.”
White is the youngest of four Bluejackets, being a sophomore.
She was as surprised as anyone with her inclusion in the game.
“I happened to look at my email from the coordinator and as soon as I saw that, I went to my mom and expressed how happy I was, especially being a sophomore,” White said. “It was something I was expecting.”
Mainly because White has been dealing with a knee injury she suffered last season.
“I didn’t know if I was strong enough to come back because I had surgery last October,” White said. “I had some complications with the surgery, so it was a long process.
“It was tough at times, but knowing the support system I had with the coaches, my team and my parents, that helped me get through it.”
White may be going into the 11th-grade next season, but she wants to make an impression on any college coaches or scouts that may be at the game.
“I want to showcase my talents.” White said. “I want to get recognized so when I am a senior, I’m hoping to play at the college level. I need to show how well I communicate with the teammates that I have, some footwork, saving shots and angling.
“At the beginning of this season it was rough. I wasn’t as strong as I would like to be. Once I started getting back into what I was doing, it felt good at the end. I played well under the circumstances I was given.”
Jerkovich, who is a senior, was taken by surprise when she found out about her inclusion.
“It was interesting,” Jerkovich said. “When I first looked at the email, I was like, ‘Oh, I got nominated.’ I went and told my dad, and he said, ‘It’s a great opportunity. I signed up right away.
“I didn’t know I would get selected for it, but I’m glad I’m getting the opportunity to play.”
Jerkovich would like to play soccer at the next level, so she’ll do her best to impress any coaches and scouts at the game.
“I’m hoping for that,” Jerkovich said. “I hope I do well on the defensive end, so I can help my team out. I have to play well, try my best and not give up. It’s a good opportunity.”
