HIBBING—For Hibbing/Chisholm High School soccer players get one last chance to lace up the cleats as they will take part in the Essentia 2022 All-Star game, which begins at 6 p.m. today at Public Schools Stadium at Duluth Denfeld High School.

The boys game begins at 8 p.m.

