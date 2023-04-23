VIRGINIA—The Hibbing High School boys tennis team went 2-1 over the weekend, beating Crookston 6-1 and Pine City 5-2 and falling to Cambridge-Isanti 4-3 at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.
Against the Dragons on Friday, winning singles matches were Drew Anderson over Braden Berglund 7-6 (3), 6-1; Isaiah Hildenbrand over Billy Brown, 6-2, 6-4; and Christian Dickson over Ashton Moore 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, Tristen Babich and Cooper Hendrickson beat Aaron Rootkie and Bryer Berube 6-3, 6-4; and Keaton Petrick and Tyler Fisher beat Spencer Wicktor and Julian Kozisek 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Milo Rydberg and Bohdan Valvoda beat Brady Fosso and Whitaker Rewertz 6-3, 0-6, 10-4 in doubles, and Greyson Johnson downed Jack Gabardi 6-0, 6-2 in singles.
Against the Pirates, Hendrickson downed Sam Widseth 6-3, 6-2; Babich beat Gunnar Groven 6-0, 6-0; and Dickson downed Grant Funk 6-2, 6-4.
Isaac Thomforde beat Anderson 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, Gabardi and Hildenbrand beat Tatum Lubinski and Nathan Kelly 6-0, 6-0; Petrick and Fisher beat Ethan Erdman and Elliot Bartum 6-4, 7-6 (5)- and Fosso and Rewertz downed Caden Boike and Thor Harbott, 6-1, 6-2.
Against the southern Bluejackets, Hibbing swept the doubles matches with Hendrickson and Babith beating Casen Shelsa and Justin Sauze 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; Petrick and Fisher beating Nolan Swenson and Aiden Knucksvig 6-2, 7-5; and Fosso and Rewertz beating AJ Nelson and Owen Zorn 6-4, 6-1.
Keegan Lowman beat Anderson 6-4, 6-4; Phil Yerigan beat Gabardi 7-5, 6-4; Miran Gustafson beat Hildenbrand 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6; and Elliot Knucksvig beat Dickson 6-2, 7-5.
