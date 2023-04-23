VIRGINIA—The Hibbing High School boys tennis team went 2-1 over the weekend, beating Crookston 6-1 and Pine City 5-2 and falling to Cambridge-Isanti 4-3 at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.

Against the Dragons on Friday, winning singles matches were Drew Anderson over Braden Berglund 7-6 (3), 6-1; Isaiah Hildenbrand over Billy Brown, 6-2, 6-4; and Christian Dickson over Ashton Moore 7-5, 6-2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments