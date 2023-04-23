VIRGINIA—The Hibbing High School boys tennis team went 2-1 over the weekend, beating Crookston 6-1 and Pine City 5-2 and falling to Cambridge-Isanti 4-3 at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.
Against the Dragons on Friday, winning singles matches were Drew Anderson over Braden Berglund 7-6 (3), 6-1; Isaiah Hildenbrand over Billy Brown, 6-2, 6-4; and Christian Dickson over Ashton Moore 7-5, 6-2.
In doubles, Tristen Babich and Cooper Hendrickson beat Aaron Rootkie and Bryer Berube 6-3, 6-4; and Keaton Petrick and Tyler Fisher beat Spencer Wicktor and Julian Kozisek 4-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Milo Rydberg and Bohdan Valvoda beat Brady Fosso and Whitaker Rewertz 6-3, 0-6, 10-4 in doubles, and Greyson Johnson downed Jack Gabardi 6-0, 6-2 in singles.
Against the Pirates, Hendrickson downed Sam Widseth 6-3, 6-2; Babich beat Gunnar Groven 6-0, 6-0; and Dickson downed Grant Funk 6-2, 6-4.
Isaac Thomforde beat Anderson 6-4, 6-2.
In doubles, Gabardi and Hildenbrand beat Tatum Lubinski and Nathan Kelly 6-0, 6-0; Petrick and Fisher beat Ethan Erdman and Elliot Bartum 6-4, 7-6 (5)- and Fosso and Rewertz downed Caden Boike and Thor Harbott, 6-1, 6-2.
“They weren’t nearly as deep as Cambridge,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They had a couple good singles players, but their doubles was fairly weak. You could see that we’ve been on the court a little bit more than some of these teams.
“I don’t know if Crookston has been outside this season.”
Against the southern Bluejackets, Hibbing swept the doubles matches with Hendrickson and Babith beating Casen Shelsa and Justin Sauze 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; Petrick and Fisher beating Nolan Swenson and Aiden Knucksvig 6-2, 7-5; and Fosso and Rewertz beating AJ Nelson and Owen Zorn 6-4, 6-1.
Keegan Lowman beat Anderson 6-4, 6-4; Phil Yerigan beat Gabardi 7-5, 6-4; Miran Gustafson beat Hildenbrand 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6; and Elliot Knucksvig beat Dickson 6-2, 7-5.
“We had our chances in all four singles,” Conda said. “The matches were hard fought right to the bitter end. We couldn’t get a break, but that was their strength. I was happy with all seven matches.
“We played the best we’ve played all year. We’re finally starting to see the kids putting some combinations together. It’s almost like they have a game plan out there.”
All in all, Conda was pleased with the three matches.
“We’re getting there,” Conda said. “We don’t dwell on the wins and losses. It’s all about the process.”
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Hibbing 3
Singles: No. 1 — Keegan Lowman, CI, def. Drew Anderson, 6-4, 6-4; No. 2 — Phil Yerigan, CI, def. Jack Gabardi, 7-5, 6-4; No. 3 — Miran Gustafson, CI, def. Isaiah Hildenbrand, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 10-6; No. 4 — Elliot Knucksvig, CI, def. Christian Dickson, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: No. 1 — Cooper Hendrickson-Tristen Babich, H, def. Caden Chelsa-Justin Sauze, 6-1, 4-6, 10-5; No. 2 — Keaton Petrick-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Nolan Swenson-Aiden Knucksvig, 6-2, 7-5; No. 3 — Brady Fosso-Whitaker Rewertz, H, def. AJ Nelson-Owen Zorn, 6-4, 6-1.
Singles: No. 1 — Isaac Thomforde, C, def. Drew Anderson, 6-4, 6-2; No. 2 — Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Sam Widseth, 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 — Tristen Babich, H, def. Gunnar Groven, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Grant Funk, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 — Jack Gabardi-Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Tatum Lubinski-Nathan Kelly, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Keaton Petrick-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Ethan Erdman-Elliot Bartrum, 6-4, 7-6 (5); No. 3 — Brady Fosso-Whitaker Rewertz, H, def. Caden Boike-Thor Harbott, 6-1, 6-2.
Singles: No. 1 — Drew Anderson, H, def. Braden Berglund, 7-6 (3), 6-1; No. 2 — Greyson Johnson, PC, def. Jack Gabardi, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3 — Isaiah Hildenbrand, H, def. Billy Brown, 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 — Christian Dickson, H, def. Ashton Morre, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles: No. 1 — Tristen Babich-Cooper Hendrickson, H, def. Aaron Rootkie-Bryer Berube, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Keaton Petrick-Tyler Fisher, H, def. Spencer Wicktor-Julian Kozisek, 4-6, 7-5, 10-7; No. 3 — Milo Rydberg-Bohdan Valvoda, PC, def. Whittaker Rewertz-Brady Fosso, 6-3, 0-6, 10-4.
