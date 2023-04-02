VIRGINIA—The Hibbing High School boys tennis team opened the 2023 season with a resounding 7-0 victory over Grand Rapids/Greenway Friday at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club.
The Bluejackets only lost four games in the singles, and nine games in doubles against the Lightning.
“Obviously, I’m happy with the results,” Hibbing coach Gary Conda said. “They were a little more consistent than I expected them to be. We worked on the basics and being under control.
“That made a difference. That cut down on the errors.”
Conda didn’t expect to see that.
“Usually, there’s times when you tend to over-hit too much,” Conda said. “I didn’t see any of that this time. They all tried to be consistent. That’s a good sign. If we keep doing that, we’ll improve a lot faster this year.”
In singles, Drew Anderson picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Luc Dulong at No. 1; Cooper Hendrickson beat Dylan Henrichsen 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2; Tristen Babich drowned Elliot Spahn 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3; and Christian Dickson bat Cooper Lonson 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
“That was a good sign,” Conda said. “It was a combination of them being rusty and not much of a chance to hit that much. That was probably the biggest part of it, but the fact that we played consistently, we didn’t give any free points.
“The scores indicated that. I was extremely happy with their play. We’ve got some work to do with our transition game, trying to attack short balls and coming forward. We also need a little more work with our serving consistency. Those will come along in a week or two.”
In doubles, Jack Gabardi and Isaiah Hildenbrand beat Joe Sutherland and Matt Olson 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1; Tyler Fisher and Keaton Petrick downed Ryan Kerry and Ben Schroeder 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2; and Benny Galli and Joey Gabardi beat Jack Sender and Anders Morque 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
Gabardi and Hildenbrand are two veterans, but the other two teams performed above and beyond what Conda predicted they could have played.
“Sometimes, you get lucky,” Conda said. “I put three teams together, and they got along well. They played with high energy, and they didn’t make a lot of errors. They were getting their returns back, and consistently getting their first serves in.
“The scores were lopsided because we were doing the basics.”
Hibbing will get back into action on Thursday against Superior, then on Friday, the Bluejackets will play Duluth Marshall. Both matches will be at the Virginia Tennis and Pickleball Club, starting at noon on both days.
