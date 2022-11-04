HIBBING—When the Hibbing High School girls cross country team made their first trip to state since 1995, nerves were going to play a factor, and they did.
The Bluejackets let the atmosphere of the state meet get to them, and in turn, their performances weren’t up to par.
Hibbing coach James Plese is hoping that changes this year when the Bluejackets step to the starting line for the State Class Meet, which begins at 2:30 p.m. today at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
It was only natural for that to happen, but now that Hibbing is a year older and a year wiser, the Bluejackets should handle it a lot better.
“We’ve talked to them about going into the weekend this year,” Plese said. “It shouldn’t be a walk in the park, but we shouldn’t have those first-year nerves or the uneasiness with this group.
“There’s only two girls that didn’t run in this meet last year. I don’t want to say we’re veterans, but this group has experienced this meet before. Last year, you couldn’t help but laugh about it.”
Why?
“What could have gone wrong, was going to go wrong,” Plese said. “This year, we’re entering it with a little more focus, more a sense that we’ve been here before and we know what to expect.
“We should be more cool, calm and collected.”
The five runners that experienced the state meet last year were Mileena Sullivan, Gianna Figueroa, Avery Kukowski, Abigail Theien and Jorie Anderson
Sullivan, for one, said she kind of got caught up in the hype.
“I was nervous because it was our first time going to state,” Sullivan said. “I didn’t know what I was doing. I had no idea if I should have gone out in front, or stay with the team. I left myself do whatever I felt like doing.
“I wasn’t expecting anything to happen out of it. Since this is our second time going, we need to focus on it. Last year was more excitement we had for going. Now, we can actually compete at state. We know what our talent is like to get there.”
For Figueroa, it was a forgettable experience.
“I was panicking a lot,” Figueroa said. “It was our first year. I didn’t do as well as I had planned. It wasn’t my best race. I tried to stay with the team, but I don’t remember. It was not a good race.
“I was glad it was over. I’m ready to do better than last year. I’m excited. I think we’re going to do well as a team. I’m going to stay positive, and try to lift up my teammates. That usually helps.”
Kukowski, who is an eighth-grader this season, did something she shouldn’t have done before the race.
“The fact that we were at state was exciting,” Kukowski said. “I was nervous going into it because I was the youngest one running, but I did a stupid thing before the race. I ate some candy and got sick. I’m not doing that again.
“This year, we know what the course is like. We have a better chance of doing better. We have to be ready to compete.”
Theien’s experience didn’t go well either.
“It wasn’t too good last year,” Theien said. “I didn’t know what I was expecting, but I got intimidated by how many people were there, and the competition was definitely a lot more intense than it is in our section.
“It didn’t make me run well at all. It was a different thing for me, but I’ll go into state with a much-better mind-set. I don’t want it to get into my head. It will help that we experienced it last year. We know what to expect. We can mentally prepare from that, just knowing what we went through.”
Anderson, who is a junior, said the atmosphere at state didn’t affect her at all, so she’s ready for the return engagement.
“I was focused because I wanted to make sure I did well,” Anderson said. “I treated it as another race, just more important. I thought it was a lot of fun, a different vibe there. The course was fun because it was different.
“I hope it taught me how to race there, and the mentality you have to have. I hope the rest of the team can find that, too. It’s just another race. We have to do all of the same things we do at any-other race. We have to do as good as we can.”
The only two runners that didn’t participate last year were Jocelyn Strukel, a junior, and Hannah Farnsworth, an eighth-grader.
Strukel is hoping the vibe at state doesn’t get to her.
“I’ll be nervous, but it’ll be similar to sections where I’ll be fine when I get to the line,” Strukel said. “I’ll start thinking about other things. It’s going to be exciting. I got to watch it last year. Now, I get to experience it this year.
“It’s crazy that I’ve come so far. Not being able to run last year, then being able to run this year.”
Farnsworth is in her first season on the varsity team, but she was an integral part of getting the team to state.
“I had to push myself,” Farnsworth said. “The coaches helped me push myself, and they helped me learn what I had to do. I didn’t think I would be on the varsity this year. I started running 5Ks because my friends did it, and I didn’t want to be left behind.
“I started going faster.”
Now, Farnsworth gets to experience the state for the first time.
“I’ll stick with my friends,” Farnsworth said. “They will know what to do. I don’t let things get into my head that much. That’s nice. If I started thinking about it, that would be bad.”
Hibbing did place 10th out of 16 teams last year. Plese is hoping for a better finish this season.
“We were only six points out of ninth place,” Plese said. “We’re looking at moving up a little. We want to shoot for the top eight, but we want to stay in the top 10. We want to improve.
“Having a more focused group will help. We won’t be mentally falling apart. We’ve been there, done that. We’re a year older and stronger.”
