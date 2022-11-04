hhs girls xc

The Hibbing High School girls cross country team will making their second-straight appearance at the Class AA State Meet today in Northfield. Pictured from left are Gianna Figueroa, Jorie Anderson, Mileena Sullivan, Avery Kukowski, Abigail Theien, Joceyln Strukel, Hannah Farnsworth, Tara Hertling and Reese Aune.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—When the Hibbing High School girls cross country team made their first trip to state since 1995, nerves were going to play a factor, and they did.

The Bluejackets let the atmosphere of the state meet get to them, and in turn, their performances weren’t up to par.

