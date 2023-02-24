HIBBING—Last year, the Hibbing High School wrestling got six individuals to state meet.
This season, Bluejacket coach Ellis Wojciehowski is hoping to get four and maybe slip another one into the mix.
All of that will be decided today when the Section 7AA Individual Meet begins at 10 a.m. at Rush City High School.
The meet used to be a two-day affair, but this season, it’s going to be contested on one day.
“That’s a good thing,” Wojciehowski said. “The kids don’t have to cut weight for two days and getting the event done in one is better and cheaper for everybody.”
There used to be a limit on how many matches an individual could wrestle in during a day, but in 7AA, that shouldn’t be a problem.
“There is a five-match limit, but with our region, it was never an issue,” Wojciehowski said. “There’s only two or three regions where they had one or two teams more, then it got to be an issue.
“It’s not an issue in this section.”
As for his wrestlers, Wojciehowski believes he has four solid chances to get to state, especially with his top-two seeds in Ian Larrabee in 220 and Thomas Hagen at 195.
“They’ve beaten their competition,” Wojciehowski said. “Thomas lost to one of them, but I believe he got caught. He was performing well and beating that individual before he got caught.
“Those two have the best setups in the region for their brackets, but I’m counting on four, and I believe Bryson and Cooper are going to make it.”
Bryson Larrebee will be 160 pounds, while Hendricson is at 182.
“I never count Bryson out of anything, and Cooper, he’ll probably end up being a third seed, but he’s already beaten the second seed,” Wojciehowski said. “With those two, it’s going to be a dogfight to get in, and I believe they’re both capable. They’ve been working hard, training hard and wrestling great. I’m hoping that we get at least four.”
Physically, those four wrestlers are in prime shape.
Now, it’s the mental side of the game and not putting themselves in a position to get caught during their matches.
“They’ve watched their videos, and they know they got caught doing some things,” Wojciehowski said. “They’ve corrected a lot of that stuff. I have no doubt about their conditioning.
“I don’t think they’re going to get caught because they’re tired. They’re all in solid shape. Right now.”
The rest of the Hibbing squad is young and inexperienced at this meet, but Wojciehowski has seen a lot of growth out of those wrestlers this season.
“Our goal for them is to place in the top five,” Wojciehowski said. “All it takes is one upset, and they can sneak in. Again, I feel we’re going to have four for sure, but that’s my confidence level.
“I believe our young guys, our eighth- and ninth-graders, have leapt up and gotten a lot better. A lot of the kids they lost to, I think we’re going to see good matches out of them. We’re on a good up for the season.”
