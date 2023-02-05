WALKER—The HIbbing High School wrestling team placed sixth at the Tyler Moening Memorial Wrestling Tournament held Saturday
Thief River Falls won the meet with 228 points, followed by Deer River at 163, Staples-Motley 152.5, Crookston 140, Rock Ridge 129.5, then the Bluejackets at 113.
Fosston/Bagley had 98, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 85 and Proctor-Hermantown 60.5.
At 106 pounds, Nehimia Figueroa had a bye, then he was pinned by Kamryn Thompson of Fosston-Gabley at 2:50.
Figueroa came back to pin Korbin Nagler of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway at 1:03, then he beat Blake Orton of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 11-0.
Figueroa was pinned by Ella Henning of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 4:55, then he fell in the fifth-place match to Lincoln Davis of Thief River Falls.
At 113, Ben Masheimer lost to Grayson Bennett of Rock Ridge 10-2. After a bye, Masheimer lost 12-9 to Cash Bullock of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 12-9.
Masheimer would go on to place fifth, pinning Ian Benham of Deer River at 2:38.
At 126, James Ojala pinned Jovanna Volker of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway at 4:00.
Ojala was pinned by Dawson McGee of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 1:05 in the quarterfinals.
Following a bye, Ojala was pinned by Dylan Green of Deer River at 16 seconds. In his seventh-place match, met up again with Williams.
At 132, Kaden Sweeney lost by tech fall to Jason Trantina of Staples-Motley 15-0 at 6:00.
Sweeney would pin Thomas Barnstorf of Proctor/Hermantown at 54 seconds, but Wyatt Gullickson of Deer River pinned him at 4:21.
Sweeney defeated Jason Anderson of Crosby-Ironton 3-0 to place fifth.
At 145, Aaron Rolf beat Michael Wuori of Blackduck-Cass Lake/Bena 13-4, but in the quarterfinals, Ethan Bowman of Crookston pinned Rolf at 1:31.
Rolf pinned Jake Follet of Proctor/Hermantown at 2:10, but he was pinned by Owen Winter of Staples-Motley at 1:44.
Rolf met Colton Gallus of Rock Ridge in the seventh-place match.
At 152, Trevor VonBrethorst was pinned by Connor Morcom of Rock Ridge at 3:58. After a bye, VonBrethorst was defeated 4-1 by Jakob Rudie of Fosston-Bagley.
At 160, Bryson Larrabee had a bye, then he pinned Carter Coauette of Crookston at 4:50 in the semifinals.
In the finals, Larrabee was beaten 10-2 by Griffin Lundeen of Thief River Falls 10-2.
At 170, Evan Hanson pinned Kyle Gutzman of Crosby-Ironton at 5:51, then he was pinned by Damon Ferguson of Thief River Falls in nine seconds.
After a bye, Hanson was pinned by Luke Bjerga of Staples Motley at 2:45.
Hanson met Gutzman in the seventh-place match.
At 182, Cooper Hendrickson pinned Gabe Myhre of Thief River Falls at 3:06 in the quarterfinals.
In the semifinals, Hendrickson beat Hunter Knutson 18-7.
In the championship match, Zak McPhee of Proctor/Hermantown won a 9-8 decision.
Also at 182, Drew Shay was pinned by McPhee at 1:16.
Shay came back to beat Payden Yeats of of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 10-5.
Shay lost to Hunter Knutson of Crookston 5-0, then he beat Luke Sannes of Fosston-Bagley 11-0 to place fifth.
At 195, Thomas Hagen pinned Kevin Miller of Staples-Motley at 1:06, then he pinned Keegan Corner of Rock Ridge at 38 seconds.
In the title match, Hagen was beaten 17-8 by Jojo Thompson of Deer River.
At 220, Ian Larrabee pinned Carter Engebretson of Thief River Falls at 4:17, then pinned Lee Perrington of Deer River at 3:33.
Larrabee was beaten by tech fall by Ethan Boll of Crookston, 17-2 at 3:41.
At 285, Wylder Powers had a bye, then he was pinned by Jackson Ingram Thief River Falls at 27 seconds.
Powers came back to pin James Allen of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 1:35, then he fell by fall to Alex Hagen of Fosston-Bagley by fall at 41 seconds.
Alex Henderson and Powers met in the seventh-place match.
Also at 285, Henderson had a bye, then he was pinned by Steven Petrich of Staples-Motley at 1:12.
After another bye, Henderson was pinned by Riley Helgeson of Crookston at 53 seconds, pitting him against his teammate in the seventh-place match.
