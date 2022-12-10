DELANO—The Hibbing High School boys wrestling had two individual champions at the Delano Invitational held Saturday.

Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the team title with 214 points, followed by Medford with 193. Kenyon-Wanamingo had 163, St. Peter 141, then the Bluejackets at 118.

