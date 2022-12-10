DELANO—The Hibbing High School boys wrestling had two individual champions at the Delano Invitational held Saturday.
Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran won the team title with 214 points, followed by Medford with 193. Kenyon-Wanamingo had 163, St. Peter 141, then the Bluejackets at 118.
Kimball Area had 115, followed by Rogers 114, Pine Island 103.5, Delano 52 and St. Croix Luthern two.
At 120 pounds, Christian Jelle had a first-round bye, then he won a 21-5 technical fall over Ryan Moeller of St. Peter.
In the finals, Jelle beat William Serbus of Kimball Area by tech fall at 4:23, 18-0, for the title.
Cooper Hendrickson won the title at 182 pounds.
After a bye, Hendrickson pinned Jaden Palmer of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer LutheranL at 3:50. In the semifinals, Hendrickson pinned Dylan Heiderscheidt of Medford at 2:30.
In the finals, Hendrickson won an 18-8 major decision over Cole Hamilton of Rogers.
Hibbing also had two runner ups with Bryson Larrabee at 160 pounds.
After a bye, Larrabee pinned Isaac Alger of St. Peter at 2:46, then in the semifinals, Larrabee beat Patrick Duske of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran 2-0.
In the finals, Larrabee Dillon Bartel of Kenyon-Wanamengo 4-2.
Placing third was Thomas Hagen at 195.
Hagen had a bye, then he pinned Xavier Skillings of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 2:52.
In the semifinals, Hagen lost an 11-2 major decision to Leighton Robb of St. Peter.
Hagen came back to beat Aiden Ahrens of Medford by fall at 46 seconds, then in his third-place match, Hagen pinned Sawyer Josewski of Rogers at 2:38.
Ian Larrabee also placed third at 220.
After two byes, Larrabee lost a 3-2 decision to Will Van Epps of Kenyon-Wanamingo.
He came back to beat Conor Wilson of Medford by fall at 18 seconds, then in his third-place match, he pinned Kemper Ely of St. Peter at 24 seconds.
At 106, Ben Masheimer had a first-round bye, then he lost to Grade Weinbrenner of Rogers by fall at 14 seconds.
He was pinned by Isaiah Depa of Delano at 3:21 to end his day.
At 113, Nehemiah Fugueroa lost his first-round match to Luis Lopez of Medford, then he lost a 4-0 decision to Zachary Kellogg of Rogers.
At 132, Kaden Sweeney had a bye, then he was pinned by Tate Miller of Kenyon-Wanamingo in 30 seconds.
Sweeney won by injury default over Gavin Twaddle, then he was beaten by Navarro Kornwolf of Rogers.
In his fifth-place match, Sweeney fell to Deontre Torres of St. Peter by fall at 2:36.
At 152, Kenny Miraflores had a bye, then he was pinned by Charley Elwood of Medford at 20 seconds.
In wrestlebacks, Miraflores was pinned by Steven Duske of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 2:21.
At 170, Preston Thronson had a bye, then he was pinned by Bruce Burkett of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 38 seconds.
Thronson came back to pin Elijah Matzke of St. Croix Lutheran at 1:44, then he fell to Caden Guggisberg of Kimball Area by fall at 2:22.
In his fifth-place match, Thronson was pinned by Aidn McDaniel of Pine Island at 2:30.
At 285, Alex Henderson had a bye, then he was pinned by Jason Fenske of Watertown-Mayer/Mayer Lutheran at 1:16.
Henderson was pinned by Zach Diderrich of Pine Island at 3:47.
———
In two dual meets Friday, Hibbing defeated Maple Grove 41-38 and Park Center 42-39.
Against the Crimson, Nick Stalboerger won by fall at 106; Masheimer won by fall at 113; Jelle won by tech fall at 126; Bryson Larrabee won by fall at 160; Thronson won by fall at 170; Hendrickson won by fall at 182; and Ian Larrabee won by fall at 220.
Against the Pirates, Figueroa won by fall at 113; Jelle won by fall at 126; Bryson Larrabee won by fall at 160; Thronson won by fall at 170; Hendrickson won by fall at 182; Hagen won by fall at 195; and Ian Larrabee won by fall at 220.
