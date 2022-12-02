HIBBING—The Hibbing HIgh school wrestling team will kick off their season today, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Fosston/Bagley Invite.
According to Bluejacket coach Ray Pierce, this is the one tournament he wanted his team to compete in, but for one reason or another, they couldn’t get into it.
“This is a good tournament to start with, a good one to get out of the gate,” Pierce said. “I’ve been trying to get into this tournament for two years, but we always had to cancel. This is the first time we’ve finally made it to Fosston.
“I want to see if my younger guys are willing and ready to step up. I want to see if they can limit their pins and win and win the matches they should win. I’d love to place in the top three, and we have the ability to do that. I’m excited to go out there. We’ll get some great matches out here.”
Pierce also wants to see how his veteran wrestlers perform.
A top-three finish isn’t out of the question, but he will be missing a couple varsity starters.
“Most of the kids going have varsity experience,” he said. “They know what it’s like to go to a tournament to wrestle. With a full team, I fully expected we could make a run to win this thing, but now the goal is top three.
“I’d like to see four on the podium, then everybody else win at least one match. The kids are ready for that. They’re excited to get out there and compete. They want to show what they can do.”
One of those wrestlers is Bryson Larrabee. He could be facing Cade Jackson of Detroit Lakes, who beat him in last year’s state meet 6-5.
“I’m hoping they fall into the same bracket,” Pierce said. “Our big guys that are ranked in the state should have some good competition this weekend. I’m looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”
This is an individual event, and even though Pierce won’t have a full lineup, he likes this format a lot.
“I like them both, individual and team,” Pierce said. “There’s years where we focus on the team, there’s years where we focus on individuals and there’s years where we focus on both of them.
“This year, we’re focusing on both. I’m looking forward to putting the team out there and winning duals. These kids are believing. They know how close they are to turning the corner.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.