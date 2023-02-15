HIBBING—The Hibbing High School wrestling team will be put to the test today when they take on Grand Rapids in a North Section 7AA match, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
Rock Ridge will wrestle Aitkin at the same time. The two winners will travel to Cloquet for the semifinals and finals Friday.
As far as the No. 4 seeded Bluejackets go, Hibbing coach Ellis Wojciehowski knows they’re ready to take on the No. 1 seeded Thunderhawks.
“This team is comparable to the other three teams,” Wojciehowski said. “The amount that we’ve improved since the beginning of December until now, I can see how we’ve closed the gap between us and Grand Rapids.
“I think it would be the same between us and the other two teams. We’re in the mix, without a doubt. Can I say we’d walk through any of them, ‘No.’ If we wrestled any of the three, it would be a six-point match either way between all of them.”
Hibbing has taken on Grand Rapids twice this season, losing 47-33 in the first dual meet, then it was 42-40 in the second meeting.
“That match could have changed in two different ways,” Wojciehowski said. “Had our heavyweight gotten a pin, we would have won the match, or if we avoided a fall earlier in the lightweights.
“With us and Rapids, one match either way is going to make the difference for us. We have all of our wrestlers, and so does Rapids. Both teams know each other well. We know that. There’s no edge over either team.”
Hibbing can put out a top-heavy group of wrestlers starting with Bryson Larrabee, Thomas Hagen, Drew Shay, Cooper Hendrickson and Ian Larrabee.
Christian Jelle is strong at the bottom of the lineup, but it’s going to take more than those six wrestlers to get past the Thunderhawks.
“They’re tough,” Wojciehowski said. “Our boys have gotten a lot tougher. They’re in good shape, and our young kids are green kids, but they’ve grown up fast in the last three weeks, with some tough competition.
“They’re still not winning the matches, but they’re not giving up the falls like they were. They’re closing the distance between these better wrestlers. I’m feeling confident.”
Winning the coin toss before the match could be critical to get the matchups Wojciehowski wants to get.
“With all of my upper weights, I have good wrestlers there,” he said. “Down below is where most of our problems have been, but that’s starting to change a little bit. At 113 and 120, those are going to be two big matches for us.”
Wojohowski, who took over the coaching duties halfway through the season, believes this team has what it takes to advance to Cloquet.
“When I came in at the start, I wasn’t sure how the kids were going to respond to a old man,” Wojciehowski said. “They learned that this old man plays hard. They’ve stepped up to where I believe they should be at.
“I’m proud of them. They’ve come a long way, and they know what hard work is.”
