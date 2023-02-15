HIBBING—The Hibbing High School wrestling team will be put to the test today when they take on Grand Rapids in a North Section 7AA match, beginning at 6 p.m. in the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.

Rock Ridge will wrestle Aitkin at the same time. The two winners will travel to Cloquet for the semifinals and finals Friday.

