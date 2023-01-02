BENSON—The Hibbing High School wrestling team had three champions and two runner ups at the Benson Classic held Friday.
In the team competition, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won the meet with 213 points, followed by Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 206, then the Bluejackets with 153.
Pipestone Area had 151, Fergus Falls 133.5, Albany 111, Sauk Centre-Melrose 93.5 and Hopkins 46.
At 160, Bryson Larrabee had a bye, then he pinned Kalvin Crumrine of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 23 seconds.
In the semifinals, Larrabee pinned Alex Whitcup of Benson at 46 seconds.
In his championship match, the Bluejacket senior beat John Paul Fitzpatrick of Crosby-Ironton 8-2.
At 182, Hendrickson had a bye, then he pinned Kyle Gutzman of Crosby-Ironton at 2:32.
In the semifinals, Hendrickson pinned Isaiah Wolske of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 3:49.
In the title match, the Hibbing junior defeated Jackson Melcher of Pipestone Area 7-6.
At 220, Ian Larrabee had a bye in his first two matches, then in the semifinals, Larrabee pinned Teegan Hogrefe of Benson at 1:22.
In the finals, the Hibbing sophomore pinned Eathan Martinez of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 1:22.
The second-place finishes came from Christian Jelle at 120 and Thomas Hagen at 195.
Jelle had a bye, then he pinned Jacob Fronning of Fergus Falls at 2:16 in the quarterfinals.
In his semifinal match, Jelle beat Brayden Burmeister of Pipestone Area 9-0, then in the finals, Jelle was pinned by Trey Gunderson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 32 seconds.
Hagen had a bye, then he pinned Nolan Field of Fergus Falls at 1:27.
In the semifinals, Hagen pinned Masyn Olson of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 3:21.
In the finals, the Bluejacket senior was beaten by tech fall, 17-2 at 59 seconds by Thomas Dineen of Benson.
Other Bluejacket results were as follows:
At 106 pounds, Ben Masheimer had a first-round bye, then he pinned Jack Brunn of Fergus Falls.
In the semifinals, Masheimer was pinned by Colton Noble of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 1:24.
In his consolation semifinal match, Masheimer was pinned by Carloseriel Perez-Garcia of Pipestone Area at 35 seconds.
In the fifth-place match, Blake Iverson of Albany pinned Masheimer at 3:55,.
At 113 pounds, Nehemiah Figueroa had a bye, then defeated Troy Gillette of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove 2-1.
In the semifinals, Figueroa was beaten by Miklo Hernandez of Pipestone Area 17-6. In the consolation semifinals, Figueroa was pinned by Cole Froehlich of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg at 1:43.
Figueroa was beaten by Gillette 2-0 in the fifth-place match.
At 132, Kaden Sweeney had a bye, then he was pinned by Devin Carter of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 26 seconds.
In the consolation bracket, Sweeney had a bye, then he was pinned by Tanner Nelson of Benson at 5:36.
At 145, Aaron Rolf beat Ritch Sobrecary of Pipestone Area 5-2, then in the quarterfinals, Tyler Arnold of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove pinned Rolf at 1:58.
In the consolation round, Rolf had a bye, then Ryan Pallow of Sauk Centre-Melrose pinned him at 1:29.
At 170 , Preston Thronson had a first-round bye, then he was pinned by Jacob Widness of Fergus Falls at 1:29.
In the consolation bracket, Thronson had a bye, then he was pinned by Ashton Squires of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 1:27.
At 285, Alex Henderson had a first-round bye, then he was pinned by Will Sjogren of Sauk Centre-Melrose at 1:02.
In the consolation round, Henderson had two byes, then in the consolation semifinals, Johnny Kobberman of Benson pinned Henderson at 38 seconds.
In his fifth-place match, Henderson pinned Jacob Petrich of Hibbing at 50 seconds.
Petrich had a first-round bye, then he was pinned by Nick Willhite of Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at eight seconds.
In his consolation matches, Petrich pinned Paulo Carrillo of Fergus Falls at 31 seconds, then he was pinned by Logan Ross of Hopkins at 26 seconds in the consolation semifinals.
