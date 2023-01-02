BENSON—The Hibbing High School wrestling team had three champions and two runner ups at the Benson Classic held Friday.

In the team competition, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg won the meet with 213 points, followed by Tracy-Milroy-Balaton-Westbrook-Walnut Grove at 206, then the Bluejackets with 153.

