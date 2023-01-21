GRAND RAPIDS—The Hibbing High School wrestling team got three individual champions at the Skip Nalan Invite held Saturday at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.

In the team competition, Grand Rapids won the event with 190 points, followed by Jamestown with 174, Deer River 164, Brainerd 148, then the Bluejackets with 145.5.

