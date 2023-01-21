GRAND RAPIDS—The Hibbing High School wrestling team got three individual champions at the Skip Nalan Invite held Saturday at the Grand Rapids High School Gymnasium.
In the team competition, Grand Rapids won the event with 190 points, followed by Jamestown with 174, Deer River 164, Brainerd 148, then the Bluejackets with 145.5.
Edina had 115, Fosston-Bagley 110, Superior 82, Crosby-Ironton 58, Wadena-Deer Creek 51 and Proctor/Hermantown 48.5.
Individually, Christian Jelle won the 120-pound title; Bryson Larrabee won at 160 and Ian Larrabee won at 220.
Christian Jelle had a bye, then he pinned Jason Derosier of Brainerd at 1:56.
Jelle then won a 21-4 technical fall victory at 1:44 over Landin Laakso of Proctor/Hermantown to make it into the finals.
Jelle won the title with a fall at 3:49 over Holden Brink of Grand Rapids.
Bryson Larrabee pinned Ethan Golden of Proctor/Hermantown at 27 seconds, then he pinned Wyatt Mitchell of Superior at 22 seconds.
In the finals, Larrabee pinned Adyn Eckart of Jamestown at 1:35.
Ian Larrabee pinned Will Lampton of Superior at 20 seconds, then he pinned Ethan Gall of Jamestown at 59 seconds.
In the finals, Larrabee pinned Lee Perrington of Deer River at 1:18.
Other Bluejacket results were as follows:
At 106, Ben Masheimer was pinned by Jack Schauer of Jamestown at 1:02, then he defeated Rhain Bacalan of Deer River by major decision 17-4.
Masheimer then was pinned by Anthony Nichols of Edina at 1:36.
In his fifth-place match, Masheimer fell to Jackson Berhow of Brainerd 6-0 to place sixth.
At 113, Nehimia Figueroa lost a 12-5 decision to Dossidy Fleischacker of Brainerd.
Figueroa had a bye, then he defeated AJ Matzke of Jamestown 10-4. He followed that up with a 10-0 win over Ian Benham of Deer River.
In his fifth-place match, Figueroa fell to Gage Rusk of Superior by fall at 2:13.
At 126, James Ojala had a bye, then he was pinned by Pete Rasmussen of Jamestown at 49 seconds.
In the consolation round, Ojala got a bye, then he was pinned by Jake Freed of Grand Rapids at 37 seconds.
In his seventh-place match, Ojala was pinned by Domanick Thompson of Fosston-Bagley at 1:59.
At 145, Aaron Rolf won his first-round match over Jake Follet of Proctor/Hermantown by fall at 4:25, but he was pinned by Isaiah Jillson of Brainerd at 50 seconds in the quarterfinals.
Rolf came back to pin Kollyn Larson of Fosston-Bagley at 2:06, then he pinned Simon Sisco of Grand Rapids at 4:54.
In his fifth-place match, Rolf was pinned by Elijah Germann of Brainerd at 42 seconds.
At 152, Trevor VonBrethorst beat Joshun Johnson of Superior 7-1, then in the quarterfinals, he fell to Nathias Parks of Deer River by fall at 5:10.
In the consolation round, VonBrethorst had a bye, then he was pinned by Eli Benning of Wadena-Deer Creek at 4:40.
VonBrethorst would go on to place seventh with a fall at 1:31 over Johnson.
At 182, Drew Shay had a bye, then he was beaten by Shane Carlson of Brainerd at tech fall, 19-4 at 3:29.
In the consolation round, Shay had a bye, then he was pinned by Kenneth Braman of Edina at 4:16.
Shay went on to place seventh by pinning Gage Holmberg of Edina at 2:19.
Cooper Hendrickson had a first-round bye, then won a major decision over Jaxon Thompson of Grand Rapids 12-4.
Hendrickson lost to Zak McPhee of Proctor/Hermantown by tech fall, 15-0, at 4:20 in the semifinals.
In his third-place match, Hendrickson lost a 5-4 decision to Shane Carlson of Brainerd.
At 195, Thomas Hagen pinned Brett Pampuch of Proctor/Hermantown at 1:18, but JoJo Thompson of Deer River beat Hagen by tech fall, 25-7, at 5:58 in the semifinals.
Hagen came back to place third with a fall at 1:18 over Ethan Kosloski of Brainerd.
At 285, Jacob Petrich lost his first-round by fall at 32 seconds to Aaron Bergqist of Proctor/Hermantown.
In the consolation round, Petrich had a bye, then was pinned by Carson Faehnrich of Brainerd at 34 seconds.
