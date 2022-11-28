HIBBING As the Hibbing High School girls basketball team gets set to open the 2022-23 season, the Bluejackets won’t be on a picnic.

That’s because Hibbing opens with the favorite to win the Section 7AAA this season, Grand Rapids, beginning at 7:15 p.m. today on the Thunderhawks’ home floor.

