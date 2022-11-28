HIBBING As the Hibbing High School girls basketball team gets set to open the 2022-23 season, the Bluejackets won’t be on a picnic.
That’s because Hibbing opens with the favorite to win the Section 7AAA this season, Grand Rapids, beginning at 7:15 p.m. today on the Thunderhawks’ home floor.
The Bluejackets have opened with Grand Rapids the past few years, but that’s alright, according to Hibbing coach Chris Hanson.
“You find out where you’re at right away,” Hanson said. “It’s a good test for us to figure out where we are, and where we need to be by the end of the season. You’re playing a well-coached team. They’re going to play structured.
“They will play in-your-face. They will get up-and-down. It’s about us continuing to grow. Whatever happens today isn’t a be-all-end-all. We’ll take what we can from whatever result we get, and hopefully, learn from it.”
The Bluejackets will also be dealing with Taryn Hamling, who is one of the top players in the area, but the Thunderhawks aren’t a one-player show.
“With her, it’s about limiting her clean looks,” Hanson said. “She’s going to get shots and opportunities, but it’s limiting those to contested shots, contested layups and not letting her get comfortable.
“We have to do what we can to keep her off balance. We have to get in her face, and make sure she’s not constantly getting open looks.”
That puts a lot of emphasis on Hibbing’s defense.
“That means communicating, and knowing where she’s at all of the time,” Hanson said. “We have to talk through screens, and talk through cuts. We can’t let her get to the hoop without getting a little bump.”
It will also put a lot of importance on the Bluejackets’ offense if Hamling and Grand Rapids start to get hot from the field.
“If we can control the tempo, it’s a better opportunity for us when they get going up-and-down,” Hanson said. “Getting into a track meet is not something we want to get into.
“If we can control the pace and the tempo and make them play at our speed, that’s a way to limit what they’re able to do offensively. It’s also about us getting good shots out of our offense.”
That’s all about patience.
“It’s about us moving the ball and not taking quick shots that aren’t in the flow of our offense,” Hanson said.
