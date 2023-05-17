SUPERIOR—The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams placed seventh and fourth, respectively, at the Lake Superior Conference Meet held Tuesday.

On the boys side, Cloquet won the meet with 177 points, followed by Superior at 135, Grand Rapids 124, Proctor 83, Duluth Denfeld 59.5, Hermantown 59, then the Bluejackets with 57. Duluth Marshall rounded out the field with five.

