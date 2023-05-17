SUPERIOR—The Hibbing High School boys and girls track teams placed seventh and fourth, respectively, at the Lake Superior Conference Meet held Tuesday.
On the boys side, Cloquet won the meet with 177 points, followed by Superior at 135, Grand Rapids 124, Proctor 83, Duluth Denfeld 59.5, Hermantown 59, then the Bluejackets with 57. Duluth Marshall rounded out the field with five.
Hibbing’s top finisher was Austin Valento, who placed second in the pole vault at a height of 12-feet. He was the only Hibbing athlete to earn all-conference honors.
The Bluejackets had four third-place finishers, Silas Langner in the 1600 (5:01.95), Aiden Shepherd in the shot put (45-4 ½) and discus (131-0) and Trevor VonBrethorst in the high jump (5-8).
Fifth-place finishes went to Finn Eskeli in the 400 (54.59; the 4x400 team of Justin Walker, Taite Murden, Valento and Elias Langner (3:54.60); and the 4x800 team of Brady Janezich, Walker, Murden and Jake Walli (9:17.31).
Alexander Henderson was sixth in the shot put 40-1.
On the girls side, the Lumberjacks won the meet with 170 points. Superior had 163, Hermantown 109, then Hibbing with 94.
Proctor had 69, Grand Rapids 61, Duluth Denfeld 23 and Duluth Marshall seven.
The Bluejackets picked up three firsts in the meet, Emery Maki in the 800 (2:25.32), the 4x400 team of Brynn Babich, Alizah Langner, Gianna Figueroa and Maki and Abigail Sullivan in the shot put (35-2).
Placing second for Hibbing were Mileena Sullivan in the 1600 (5:30.47); the 4x800 team of Abigail Theien, Tara Hertling, Geli Stenson and Figueroa (10:27.04) and Hertling in the triple jump with a leap of 34-0.
The 4x200 team of Theien, Babich, Hertling and Hattie Eskeli was third in 1:56.31, and placing fourth were Isabella Walto in the shot put (30-11 ¼; and Isabella Zika in the pole vault (6-6).
Placing fifth was Jorie Anderson in the 400 (66.81).
Sixth-place finishes went to Babich in the 200 (28.02); Langner in the 400 (67.75); and Hertling in the long jump (14-¾.)
Other Bluejacket results were as followsh (the top eight scored in the meet) :
