HIBBING — After falling to Grand Rapids Tuesday, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team is chomping at the bit to get back on the court.

The Bluejackets will need a short memory of that game against Thunderhawks because they take the floor today against Class 4A Irondale, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.

