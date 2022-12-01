HIBBING — After falling to Grand Rapids Tuesday, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team is chomping at the bit to get back on the court.
The Bluejackets will need a short memory of that game against Thunderhawks because they take the floor today against Class 4A Irondale, beginning at 7:15 p.m. at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Chris Hanson knows exactly what his team needs to improve upon against the Knights.
“We have to take what we learned from that game and move on,” Hanson said. “We have to take better care of the ball We had 28 turnovers last game, and that’s far too many.
“When we have the ball it’s an opportunity for us to score. We need to use that as such where we’re getting good shots out of it and moving the ball around. We have to get the ball into the paint.”
As for Irondale, Hanson expects the Knights to come out in a 2-3 zone.
“We have to make sure that we’re not staying stationary, and we have to move the ball and attack the rim off of that,” Hanson said. “They have new coach, and they just played Osseo. This is a team we haven’t seen before.
“It’s the same mental approach where we have to play our game. We have to control the tempo. We have to make sure we’re getting shots out of our offense.”
Being a 4A school, Irondale will provide the Bluejackets a big challenge.
“They’re gonig to have a lot of depth,” Hanson said. “They’re going to have some size. They will put some pressure on us, so we have to make sure we’re moving and working with each other to make life easier for ourselves.”
Hibbing only put up 35 points against the Thunderhawks, so that part of the Bluejackets’ game must improve in this contest.
“It’s continuing to move the ball,” Hanson said. “We got a little stagnant and settled for some shot. It’s moving the ball and attacking the rim. It’s also understanding that when we force people to move or play help defense, we’re allowing somebody else to get open.
“We have to make sure that we’re getting that extra pass, and moving the ball to maybe pass up a good shot for a great shot.”
