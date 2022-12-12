HIBBING—After getting their feet wet at the Hastings Invite last Saturday, the Hibbing High School girls wrestling team will get their first taste of dual meets when they travel to Mora to take on the Mustangs and Bemidji, beginning at 5 p.m. today.
Hibbing coach Craig Platt knows it will be a good learning experience for his team.
“It’s going to be tough, but the girls will gain some good experience from it,” Platt said. “Those two programs are big for girls right now. We’re kind of light, so we’ll be giving up a bunch of weights.
“It’ll be fun. They get to see and feel how a dual meet will be. I’m excited for it, and the girls are excited for it, too.”
All Platt wants to see is how his team fares against other schools.
“I’ve always liked the dual-team format,” Platt said. “It’s a team-bonding-type thing. It should be good to see, and we should grow from this and learn.”
Platt has seen plenty of growth in this team since the beginning of the season.
“They’ve grown quite a bit,” Platt said. “They’ve embraced it. The frustrations, or the wins, some of them aren’t coming, but they’re getting closer. I’ve seen a lot of growth in the short time that we’ve been together as a team.
“There’s a lot of first-year wrestlers there.”
Platt doesn’t want his wrestlers to worry about the wins and losses, however.
“We don’t consider it a loss, we consider it learning,” Platt said. “We go back and get better. When one comes, it starts to build. Hopefully, we can garner more and more. Going forward, it will be interesting to see.
“We have a few dual matches set up for the girls this year. We’ll see how this one goes.”
