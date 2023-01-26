carter bundargen

Bungarden

BIWABIK—The sun made a long-awaited appearance on Thursday as Giants Ridge played host to the Hibbing Invitational.

As it has been all season, it was Cook County/Silver Bay duking it out with Duluth East atop the leaderboard with the Vikings capturing the boys title, and the Greyhounds securing the girls crown.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments