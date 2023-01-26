BIWABIK—The sun made a long-awaited appearance on Thursday as Giants Ridge played host to the Hibbing Invitational.
As it has been all season, it was Cook County/Silver Bay duking it out with Duluth East atop the leaderboard with the Vikings capturing the boys title, and the Greyhounds securing the girls crown.
The Hibbing boys team had one of their best races of the year, landing two skiers in the top 10 and ending up in third place, just nine and a half points behind East.
Senior Adam Vinopal landed in seventh place, with fellow senior Carter Bungarden just a tenth of a second behind in ninth.
Bluejacket assistant coach Tony Vinopal was impressed by his captains’ performances.
“They had four solid runs between them, all in the top 10,” Vinopal said. “That’s really what we’re looking for. And I believe they both may even have the ability to move up a couple places, too.”
Juniors Logan Maxwell and Zander Cuffe supplemented the Hibbing scoring by finishing in 15th and 16th places.
In addition, seniors Andrew Lees and Aiden Smerud, while not scoring, were valuable to the “team skiing” concept by taking points away from other teams, finishing 20th and 25th.
Vinopal is encouraged by how the team is coming together with the Section 7 race less than two weeks away.
“In general, from what I’ve seen in the past, if you’ve got two people in the top 10, and four people in the top 20, that’s what you’re looking for at Sections to get you in the ballpark for a team State berth.
“There are a lot of teams out there with one or two good skiers, but there aren’t a lot out there who have six that might be able to score for you in the top 20.”
The Bluejacket girls finished in fourth place, with junior Hilda Knuckey having an outstanding race, skiing into fifth place back on her home hill.
“I think in the past, Hilda had favored Innsbruck and had done better on Innsbruck, but today her favorite hill had to have been Helsinki,” Vinopal said. “She had one rip of a run down ‘Sinki today.”
Sophomore Abbie Helms had a stellar day landing in 16th place, one of the best performances of her career.
“She had a big smile on her face,” said Vinopal. And deservedly so.”
Fellow sophomore Sylvie Wetzel and freshman Tayla Damyanovich completed the Bluejacket scoring finishing 21st and 25th.
“Sylvie didn’t have her best day, but she was skiing out of the first seed and there was a lot of loose snow at the beginning of the race. I think that may have caught up with her because in practice she skis a lot faster.”
Only six team points behind Hibbing were the Rock Ridge girls who landed in sixth place on the day led by a 10th-place finish by Mia Schuchard.
Wolverine head coach Benji Neff was pleased by the way his senior stayed focused throughout the race.
“She had a bit of a bobble on her first run, and then had a really good second run where that put her in a good position,” Neff said.
Senior Eva Roark and sophomore Sophia Nemec finished in 18th and 19th places, respectively, consistent with where they have landed much of the season.
“They’ve kind of been there the last few races,” Neff said. “They’re both really solid skiers and skiing well. There’s not too much more to say than that.”
Eighth-grader Lilly Larson, in 28th, was the final points scorer for the Wolverine girls.
“Lilly got new skis this year and had been skiing really well on them,” Neff said. “She put down two good runs and scored some points for the team, which is huge at her age.”
On the boys’ side, Rock Ridge came in fifth place as a team with junior Travis Bird grabbing 10th place.
“I think he may have been holding back a little more than he had intended on his first run, but overall he had a good day,” Neff said. “He’s been skiing well in training, so I think he’s going to do well at Sections in a couple of weeks.”
Sophomores Erik Panyan and Jack Stella, along with junior Logan Hejda, completed the Rock Ridge scoring all within three seconds of each other in 19th, 22nd and 23rd places.
“Erik is a solid skier, and he’s been progressing a lot this year,” Neff said. “He loves to ski and takes skiing pretty seriously. It shows in his results today.”
In a unique twist, the race was run in a “BIBBO” format where the start order of the second run is determined by the results of the first.
The top 30 skiers from the first run are sent down the course in reverse order, meaning the 30th fastest will go first and fastest will race 30th.
The remaining skiers, who did not “make the flip” will then ski in order of their finish.
“I really think the BIBBO is the way to go,” Neff said. “The kids just had a blast with it today, getting the opportunity for most everyone to move up from their original start position. It adds to the dynamic of the race—you’re working to ‘make the flip.’
“The BIBBO is the norm for all other forms of ski racing other than high school, but this year the Coaches Association voted to have the BIBBO format at the state meet. We agreed to have it at Sections and decided to try it out at this race, too. Once you set the standard at State, it kind of trickles down.”
The next race on the schedule is February 1 at Lutsen, the final tune up before the Section Seven Championship.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County/Silver Bay, 181.5; Duluth East, 162; Hibbing, 152.5; Duluth Marshall, 138; Rock Ridge, 126; Hermantown, 72; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 61
Girls: Duluth East, 111; Cook County/Silver Bay, 106; Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, 97; Hibbing, 81; Hermantown, 77, Rock Ridge, 75
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Erik Carlson, EAST, 1:12.45; (2) Ray Dressley, CCSB, 1:12.48; (3) Samuel Hendricks, EAST, 1:14.68; (4) Graham Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:14.89; (5) Goshi Dimitrov, CCSB, 1:15.17; (6) Weston Heeren, MARSH, 1:15.57; (7) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:16.57; (7) Ben Obinger, CCSB, 1:16.57; (9) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:16.67; (10) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:17.03; (15) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:21.55; (16) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 1:21.74; (19) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:25.07; (20) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:25.10; (22) Jack Stella, RRAST, 1:27.28; (23) Logan Hejda, RRAST, 1:28.96; (25) Aiden Smerud, HIB, 1:29.44; (27) Sawyer Williams, RRAST, 1:33.50; (39) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:40.89; (40) Brayden Crotteau, RRAST, 1:45.10; (45) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 1:57.31; (48) Edric Cardona, HIB, 2:15.50; (49) Hollis Frost, RRAST, 2:16.49
/(1) Elisabeth Bergan, EAST, 1:14.38; (2) Genevieve Silence, CCSB, 1:15.32; (3) Emily Regas, CEC, 1:16.31; (4) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 1:17.67; (5) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 1:17.77; (6) Annabel Hanson, HERM, 1:17.83; (7) Roslyn Hartley, EAST, 1:18.64; (8) Sophia Blanck, CCSB, 1:18.81; (9) Kalina Dimitrova, CCSB, 1:18.90; (10) Mia Schuchard, RRAST, 1:19.12; (16) Abbie Helms, 1:23.94; (17) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:24.95; (18) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:26.85; (21) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:27.38; (25) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 1:33.63; (28) Lilly Larson, RRAST, 1:41.41; (31) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 1:47.64; (35) Norah Kainz, RRAST, 2:16.09; (36) Chloe Price, HIB, 2:47.25
