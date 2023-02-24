HIBBING—Back in 1980, the United States Men’s Olympic hockey team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in the sport—beating the Soviet Union 4-3 on their way to a gold medal.
In 1996, at the World Cup of Hockey, the United States was facingCanada, the best team in the World.
The Canadian National team had won six Olympic gold medals and 20 World Championships.
Nobody was supposed to beat them, but a group of United States players beat Canada 5-2 for the World title.
Fast forward to 2023 and there’s another David vs. Goliath matchup as the Hibbing/Chisholm High School boys hockey team takes on Section 7A powerhouse Hermantown in a semifinal contest, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.
The game might not be on the grand scale of those other two contests, but the Hawks have captured eight of the last nine 7A titles, outscoring their opponents 24-1 over the last three seasons.
The Bluejackets last title dating back to 2011.
Can Hibbing/Chisholm replicate the feat of those two other teams?
The Bluejackets will give it their best shot.
A lot of Hermantown’s success comes from ability, but some of it is reputation.
“More so the last couple of years,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz said. “Watching film, we can get up-and-down the ice with them this year. They’re a tremendous team.
“They work hard. They come at you waves. They have a lot of depth. A part of it is reputation, but another part of it is having some success early in the game, getting ourselves settled in, then going after them.”
The only way to do that is taking away time-and-space.
“We have to have good sticks in this game,” Hibbing coach Eric Rewertz said. “They like to throw things through the middle of the ice. We need good sticks. We need to box out, and when we have opportunities to get pucks out, we have to take advantage of that.”
Offense is another issue.
The last time Hibbing/Chisholm played the Hawks, the Bluejackets only had eight shots on net.
Does Rewertz sacrifice some defense for more offense?
“We had a lot of opportunities to get more shots to the net,” he said. “It was some simple things. It starts in the D-zone. You have to play good defensively. We had opportunities near the blue line to chip pucks out.
“Those are some of the things we’ve talked about. If we can accomplish some of that stuff, we’ll be able to create some odd-man rushes.”
It’s going to take a solid effort throughout the Bluejackets’ roster to get the job done.
“We’re going to have to block a lot of shots, and sticks are going to be important,” Rewertz said. “Whether you’re playing the body or taking away something in the slot, you have to have sticks in a good position.
“Angles are important. They’re a skilled team. When you’re playing a skilled team, you want to force them to where you have support. Those are the things we’ve been talking about all week in preparation for them.”
It would also help if Hibbing/Chisholm could jump Hermantown right away.
“One of the things Hermantown does well is they’re good on the faceoff, and a lot of the time, they put pressure on teams early,” Rewertz said. “The first five or six minutes of this game are going to be important.
“We need to settle in, so what we do in the first five or six minutes is going to go a long way, to keep them off the board early, then go after them.”
