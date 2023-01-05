HIBBING—The learning process continues for the Hibbing High School boys basketball team.
That’s because the Bluejackets will travel to Deer River today for a 7:15 p.m. contest, then on Saturday, Hibbing hosts Higher Ground Academy, beginning at 3 p.m. on Kevin McHale Court in the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets are coming off their best game of the season against Southwest Christian, so Hibbing coach Tom Aune is hoping his team can take that play into these games with the Warriors and Panthers.
The Bluejackets grew up a little more after their holiday tournament.
“We got better each day,” Aune said. “We saw some good things, especially on the last day compared to the other two.”
Deer River will give the Bluejackets a tough test with Cale Jackson running the point for the Warriors.
“They’re going to be tough, especially at their place,” Aune said. “They beat Cherry over there. I watched them play, and Cale can shoot the three. We have to find him. They also have a couple big, strong guys in the middle.
“It’ll be another good test, for sure.”
Hibbing will have to know where Jackson is at all times, but Caiden Schjenken and Sam Rahier could also give the Bluejackets fits.
“That’s in every game, especially if somebody gets hot,” Aune said. “We have to know where they are. They can all shoot it.”
It’s on defense where Hibbing needs the most improvement.
Aune will use a combination of zone and man-to-man against Deer River.
“We’ve been switching things up between man and a couple of different zones,” Aune said. “We’ll start in a man and see how that goes. I don’t want to sit in a zone and watch Cale unload right off the bat.
“We’ll keep somebody close to him anyway.”
Higher Ground Academy, which is located in St. Pual, is in its first season as a high school sport, so Aune said he hasn’t seen any game footage on the Panthers.
“We’re going in there blind,” Aune said. “I think the school has been around for a little bit, but this is their first year. It’ll be an interesting afternoon.”
Aune said he couldn’t remember a time when a Hibbing team has played a relatively unknown school.
“We’ll go in and do what we do,” Aune said. “Right now, I’m not worried about a game plan for these teams. We have to get better. We have to worry about our own selves before we can start worrying about what other people are doing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.