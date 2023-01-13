HIBBING The Hibbing High School boys basketball team will step out on the court today, taking on Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hermantown High School Gymnasium.

It’s all a part of the Lake Superior Conference Jamboree, which means all eight teams will be playing in one day, with the Bluejackets opening up the festivities against the Hunters.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments