HIBBING The Hibbing High School boys basketball team will step out on the court today, taking on Duluth Denfeld, beginning at 11 a.m. at the Hermantown High School Gymnasium.
It’s all a part of the Lake Superior Conference Jamboree, which means all eight teams will be playing in one day, with the Bluejackets opening up the festivities against the Hunters.
Hibbing is coming off that 10-point loss to Higher Ground Academy last Saturday, in a game where the Bluejackets put together their best effort to date.
“We played well last Saturday,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “We had the lead in the second half, then we let it get away from us.
“it was a good learning experience once again.”
Duluth Denfeld played in the North Star State Hardwood Showcase right after Christmas, so Aune has an idea of what they want to do.
The Hunter are led by Ferguson, who is an all-around players.
“They have some quick guys around the perimeter,” Aune said. “Ferguson made the All-Tourney team, so we have to keep an eye on him.
“He’s a complete basketball player.”
Which means Hibbing’s defense will have to pick it up another notch.
“We’re changing things up with our man defense a little bit,” Aune said. “We’re going back to a little old-school. We’ll see if that gets us going a little bit.
“We’ll still throw in the old zone a little bit. These guys haven’t played man for a few years probably. They’ve been in a zone most of the time. It’s getting back into that a little bit.”
The biggest keys for improvement are communication and playing up to the tempo of the game.
“They’re picking it up, it’s just executing it,” Aune said. “We’re young. We’re mixing these young guys in with the juniors on the team, and they haven’t played together at all, ever.
“That’s a part of the equation. Picking up the pace of the game is huge, too, especially in 3A basketball, this section and Denfeld. They’re quick. They were quick last Saturday. It’s a whole different league.”
The Bluejackets would like to get that first win under their belt, but it’s all about growth right now.
“We want to get better every day,” Aune said. “It’s an early game. You don’t usually play at 11 a.m., so if we can come off the bus and have a little energy, make the right plays, just get better.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.