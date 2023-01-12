DULUTH—Warm, wet snow fell steadily upon Spirit Mountain Wednesday, creating challenging conditions for the high school alpine ski racers competing in the Gitchi Gummi Invitational.
The Hibbing boys team rose to the occasion, however placing two skiers in the Top Ten en route to a second place finish behind Cook County-SIlver Bay.
Carter Bungarden landed just off the podium in fourth place, edging fellow Bluejacket senior Adam Vinopal, who finished fifth.
According to Hibbing head coach Brice Walli, it was a career day for Bungarden.
“Not only was it Carter’s best finish ever, he told me it’s the first time he’s ever beat Adam,” Walli said. “And it was a tough race with the conditions we had.
“The snow was real sticky and heavy and with the boys running after the girls the course was pretty chewed up. Our boys did a great job dealing with it.”
Junior Logan Maxwell also had a career day with a 14th place finish as well as senior Andrew Lees who came in 21st.
“I think those were high marks for both of them, they skied really well,” Walli said. “And Sam Gabardi was in 13th place after the first run.
“He was also skiing well today but DNF’d toward the bottom of the second run. It’s good to see some of those boys step up a little bit. It’s right where we were hoping to be as a team.”
The Bluejacket girls were paced by sophomores Sylvie Wetzel, Abbie Helms and Luci Bretto who finished 17th, 24th and 33rd leading their team to an eighth-place finish.
“Sylvie had two nice runs, with Abbie right behind as usual. I think they have more speed in there but those were respectable results,” said Walli.
Hibbing’s top seed, junior Hilda Knuckey, had another disappointing day, finishing 34th.
“She made two mistakes there, one on both runs, and it was tough,” Walli said. “She has a few things we need to iron out, but we saw flashes. She’ll get there.”
Knuckey wasn’t the only top seed who had a rough day as Rock Ridge’s Mia Schuchard suffered a hard crash, double ejecting on her second run.
Despite Schuchard not finishing, Wolverine head coach Benji Neff couldn’t be more proud of his senior.
“I talked to Mia and Eva (Rourke) in between runs and said, ‘I don’t know what you guys think, but I think it’s pretty common for racers to think that I’m going to be mad if you fall. But I don’t care. I just want you guys skiing as hard as you possibly can. And if that means you fall, so be it,’” Neff said.
“And man, did Mia take that to heart because she was ripping. That was maybe the fastest I’ve ever seen her ski and unfortunately, she ate it pretty hard. She’s a tough cookie so she’s OK. I told her this should be the most proud DNF you’ve ever had in your life. Because it was earned.”
Neff said Rourke also took that advice to heart and ended up with a 14th-place finish in what Neff believes was the best race of her career.
“It may not be her best finish place-wise, but in this field and in these conditions, in my eyes that is her strongest finish,” Neff said.
Sophomore Sophia Nemec had another strong day landing in 23rd. Junior Maija Rantala and eighth-grader Lilly Larson also scored for the Rock Ridge girls, placing 29th and 39th, respectively, and led Rock Ridge to a seventh-place finish as a team.
The Wolverine boys squad was led by junior Travis Bird, who had his second consecutive top 10 finish, landing in eighth.
“Trav is right up there with some pretty heavy hitters,” Neff said of Bird, who has been ranking among members of the strong Cook County and Duluth East squads this season. “He’s really becoming one of the best skiers in our area.”
Sophomore Erik Panyan also had a great day coming in 13th.
“Erik loves to ski, and he’s a good skier. He just doesn’t always have that intensity that Sam and Trav have,” Neff said. “It’s good to see him get that result, and hopefully, that pushes him a little bit more.”
Rounding out the boys scoring were sophomore Sawyer Wiliams in 22nd and junior Samuel Beukema in 26th. The Rock Ridge boys team finished fourth.
The alpine season now enters the busiest time of the year with Rock Ridge and Hibbing co-hosting the MLK Invitational today at Giants Ridge, followed by Mont Du Lac’s MLK Race on the 16th.
TEAM RESULTS
BOYS: Cook County-Silver Bay, 276; Hibbing, 252, Duluth Marshall, 243; Rock Ridge, 227; Duluth East, 221; Eden Prairie, 196; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 161
GIRLS: Duluth East, 216; Eden Prairie, 177; Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 161; Hermantown, 160; St Louis Park, 159; Cook County-Silver Bay, 157; Rock Ridge, 135; Hibbing, 132
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
BOYS: (1) Cy Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:31.47; (2) Grant Williams, MARSH, 1:35.57; (3) Goshi Dimitrov, CCSB, 1:36.49; (4) Carter Bungarden, HIB, 1:36.72; (5) Adam Vinopal, HIB, 1:37.17; (6) Sam Hendricks, EAST, 1:37.60; (7) Graham Oberholtzer, CCSB, 1:38.45; (8) Travis Bird, RRAST, 1:39.67; (9) Finn Taylor, CCSB, 1:41.41; (10) Evan Ogston, HERM, 1:41.57; (13) Erik Panyan, RRAST, 1:46.99; (14) Logan Maxwell, HIB, 1:47.45; (21) Andrew Lees, HIB, 1:51.51; (22) Sawyer Williams, RRAST, 1:52.15; (26) Samuel Beukema, RRAST, 1:54.78; (27) Jack Stella, RRAST, 1:55.46; (28) Aiden Smerud, HIB, 1:59.65; (32) Zander Cuffe, HIB, 2:03.42; (33) Mathias Frericks, RRAST, 2:03.82; (36) Ethan Hess, HIB, 2:06.78; (43) Bayden Crotteau, RRAST, 2:15.20; (47) Simon Beukema, RRAST, 2:21.68;
GIRLS: (1) Veronica McHenry, EAST, 1:33.95; (2) Anna Turcotte, STLP, 1:38.30; (3) Elisabeth Bergan, EAST, 1:38.37; (4) Margaret Duncan, DEN, 1:39.04; (5) Nadia Tessier, CEC; 1:40.56; (6) Teagen Tessier, CEC, 1:40.93; (7) Lucy Rogers, EDNP, 1:41.11; (8) Anabel Hanson, HERM, 1:42.29; (9) Rslyn Hartley, EAST, 1:42.95; (10) Sophia Blanck, CCSB, 1:43.47; (14) Eva Roark, RRAST, 1:48.30; (17) Sylvie Wetzel, HIB, 1:53.78; (23) Sophia Nemec, RRAST, 1:57.13; (24) Abbie Helms, HIB, 1:57.67; (29) Maija Rantala, RRAST, 2:06.08; (33) Luci Bretto, HIB, 2:14.59; (34) Hilda Knuckey, HIB, 2:15.87; (39) Lilly Larson, RRAST, 2:21.49; (40) Emma Schuchard, RRAST, 2:23.23; (41) Tayla Damyanovich, HIB, 2:23.34; (45) Aija Liubakka, HIB, 3:30.66; (46) Isabella Rabideaux, RRAST, 3:31.71; (47) Norah Kainz, RRAST, 4:10.38
