HIBBING—If the Hibbing High School boys basketball team learns anything this season, the biggest lesson will be competing for 36 minutes.
The Bluejackets almost put together that kind of effort, but Higher Ground Academy outscored Hibbing 15-5 down the stretch to come away with a 76-66 victory Saturday on Kevin McHale Court.
The Bluejackets had a 61-60 lead at the time, but now they must learn how to close out games.
“Everything is a learning experience for them right now,” Hibbing coach Tom Aune said. “We had the lead, then we lost it at the end. We had a couple of bad turnovers. We got anxious. Instead of letting them play defense… It is what it is.”
Turnovers have been plaguing Hibbing this season, but Aune did see some improvement with that against the Panthers.
“We had a few turnovers, but that got a little better,” Aune said. “They competed. I’m trying to get them to compete all of the time, not just in spurts. They got after it. It was a good game.
“We’re going to their place in about five weeks, so we’ll see how that goes down there.”
Higher Ground came out on fire from the field, hitting its first five 3-pointers of the game.
Yaseen Muhammad had three of them.
Muhammad got lost in the shuffle, and he made Hibbing pay for it.
“In the zone that we were playing, you’re going to lose some guys,” Aune said. “We talked about him (Yaseen) at halftime. He hit three of them in the first half. We kept an eye on him.
“When you’re in your zone, that pushes them out. We didn’t know what kind of range they had. They banked one in. At Deer River, we had two banked in. They banked another one in here. What are you going to do?”
Those threes helped the Panthers to a 22-11 lead at one point of the first half.
The Bluejackets started playing a little fast at times, which forced those turnovers and led to Higher Ground getting that lead.
“They were quick,” Aune said. “We got down, and we weren’t going to be able to match up with them with that 6-7 (Abdilahi Abdirashid) kid and the quickness. We started out in man, then we went to the zone, and that helped us.
“We started playing better, with guys taking it to the basket. We hit a couple of shots. It was close the rest of the way. No one had a big lead after that. We couldn’t pull it out in the end.”
HIbbing did respond with three 3-pointers from Drew Forer, but the Bluejackets, then when Finley Cary hit a three, the Bluejackets tied the game 24-24 with 8:25 to play, but Higher Ground went on a 14-6 run to lead 36-32 at the half.
Both teams started trading baskets in the second half, but Hibbing was able to grab that one-point lead, only to see the Panthers pull away at the end.
The Bluejackets were led by Forer and Cary, who both had 19 points, which for Aune, was nice to see.
“A couple of them finally got it going,” Aune said. “It was nice to see Drew put the ball in the basket. Finley, too. That was good. I don’t think either of them have been in double figures this year. It was good for him to see the ball go through the hoop.
“He (Finley) has been getting the rim. I told the five juniors that don’t play JV that there’s nobody shooting the lights out yet. This game helped a couple of those guys, but we have to find a way to stop people, too.”
Muhammad finished with 24 points for the Panthers. Abdirashid had 21 and Suhayb Abdi had 10.
HGA 38 38—76
HHS 32 34—66
Higher Ground Academy: Suhayb Abdi 10, Zakaria Said 5, Abdiaziz Abdi 1, Yaseen Muhammad 24, Waleed Muhammad 8, Yasir Abdisabur 4, Sakariya Ahmed 3, Abdilahi Abdirashid 21.
Hibbing: Adam Reckmeyer 6, Nathan Gustafson 4, Drew Forer 19, Finley Cary 19, Evan Bolden 4, Lucas Arnhold 4, Ethan Eskeli 5, Raymond Brau 5.
Total Fouls: Higher Ground Academy 19; Hibbing 16; Fouled Out: Eskeli; Free Throws: Higher Ground Academy 7-11; Hibbing 9-17; 3-pointers: Suhayb Abdi, Said, Yaseen Muhammad 4, Waleed Muhammad, Abdirashid, Gustafson, Forer 5, Cary.
