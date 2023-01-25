HIBBING—There’s been games where the Hibbing High School girls hockey team has out-shot and out-played their opponents, but the Bluejackets haven’t been rewarded on the scoreboard.
Hibbing finally got one of those games to go its way, getting a short-handed goal and a 5-on-5 goal en route to a 2-0 victory over North Shore Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets’ defense limited the Storm to 16 shots, and Hibbing goaltender Addison Hess made some nice stops to get the shutout.
“One of the things we wanted to focus on was taking away the house,” Hibbing coach Pete Hyduke said. “I thought we did a good job, and Addison came up with two or three nice saves that were key ones.
“I know one was a screen. She stayed big, and she made the save because of that. It’s nice that we had the goaltending when we did break down, but for the most part, we kept them to the perimeter. That made the difference.”
The Bluejackets also had to kill five penalties throughout the game, but on their first kill, Aune Boben intercepted a pass at the blue line and skated in alone on North Shore goaltender Harper Powell.
She deked left, then went right and deposited the puck into the back of the net at 11:18 for the short-handed goal.
“Our kill has been good all year,” Hyduke said. “We had Kendal (Gustavsson) and Aune out there, and they complement each other well. It was a great play that resulted in that goal. We’re aggressive on the kill.
“As a result of that, we were able to get a goal.”
In the second period, Hibbing got that even-strength goal from Panella Rewertz, who scored at 6:39.
“That was a shot that came in from the side, and Panella attacked the net on her backhand,” Hyduke said. “She continued to play, put it toward the net and it went in five-hole.
“That brought us some momentum back, but I liked the way we attacked. We’ve talked about being ready to score when you have those opportunities. That’s one of the things Panella did. She got rewarded for it. That was good to see.”
Still, the Bluejackets passed up too many shot opportunities to Hyduke’s liking.
“I liked what we did as far as in the zone, but I thought we needed to take a few more shots and get a few more shots to the net,” Hyduke said. “We had a few shots blocked, but I did like the shots our defense took.
“They were getting them through for the most part. Some were just wide. We had some nice tips, but their goalie made some nice saves. You have to stay on the rebounds, and I thought the kids were a little more aggressive around the net.”
In the third period, Hibbing played short-handed for four minutes, but once again, the penalty kill rose to the occasion.
“I thought they (the Storm) came out hard in the third, working hard,” Hyduke said. “They wanted to try and change the momentum. The big thing is you need to weather the storm when a team comes at you hard.
“As long as you keep them to the perimeter, you’re not giving them good looks. I thought we did that. For some reason, when we killed, we actually carried the momentum. We were aggressive on our kill, and it actually worked to our advantage. We don’t’ want to be in that situation against every team.”
When everything was said and done, the Bluejackets got the win and locked up the sixth seed for the 7A playoffs.
“What’s nice for the girls is that they got the win for working hard again,” Hyduke said. “We’ve been coming up short where we’ve worked hard and out-shot teams, but we weren’t rewarded.
“It was a feather in their cap to get a win after working hard, then being rewarded on the scoreboard.”
Powell stopped 20 shots.
NS 0 0 0—0
HHS 1 1 0—2
First Period — 1. H, Aune Boben (Madison St. George), sh, 11:18.
Second Period — 2. H, Panella Rewertz (Abigail Sullivan, Heidi Rasch), 6:39.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — North Shore, Harper Powell 11-7-2—20; Hibbing, Addison Hess 8-2-6—16.
Penalties — North Shore 0-0; Hibbing 5-10.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 57
N-K 16
CHERRY—Anna Serna had 14 points as the Tigers beat the Spartans at home Monday.
Also hitting double figures for Cherry were Faith Zganjar with 13 and Kaylynn Cappo with 10.
Claire Clusiau had 12 points to pace Nashwauk-Keewatin.
NK 16
Cherry 57
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 12, Katie Kinkel 2, Taylor Covier 1, Katrinna Evans 1.
Cherry: Anna Serna 14, Faith Zganjar 13, Kaylynn Cappo 10, Jillian Sajdak 8, Kenna Ridge 6, Bella Grotberg 3, Kaidy Stokes 2.
Total Fouls: Nashwauk-Keewatin NA; Cherry NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Nashwauk-Keewatin NA; Cherry NA; 3-pointers: NA
Hill City/Northland 62
N-K 54
NASHWAUK—Annika Spangler scored 19 points as the Hornets beat the Spartans on the road Tuesday.
Bella Dunham scored 13 points for Hill City/Northland.
Clusiau had 20 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Katie Kinkel and Jaci Rebrovich both had 11 points.
HC/N 62
NK 54
Hill City/Northland: Annika Spangler 19, Bella Dunham 13, Maddie Barnes 9, Michelle Smith 8, Emma Finke 7, Imani Richey 4, Tatum Peterson 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 20, Katie Kinkel 11, Jaci Rebrovich 11, Taylor Covier 5, Katinna Evans 5, Gracie Ranta 2.
Total Fouls: Hill City/Northland NA; Nashwauk-Keewatin NA; Fouled Out: NA; Free Throws: Hill City/Northland NA; Nashwauk-Keewatin NA; 3-pointers: NA.
