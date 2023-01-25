brynn babich

Hibbing’s Brynn Babich (20) tries to out-battle North Shore’s Brooke Torgerson for control of the puck during the first period of their game Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

 Gary Giombetti Mesabi Tribune

HIBBING—There’s been games where the Hibbing High School girls hockey team has out-shot and out-played their opponents, but the Bluejackets haven’t been rewarded on the scoreboard.

Hibbing finally got one of those games to go its way, getting a short-handed goal and a 5-on-5 goal en route to a 2-0 victory over North Shore Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

