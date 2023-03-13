Arnie Ranta was a man full of “sisu” and a love for motorsports.
Ranta, who grew up in what he jokingly called the “Twin Cities” of Palo-Markham and became a major supporter of dirt track racing, passed away Saturday at his home in Stillwater, Minn.
Always proud of his Finnish heritage, Ranta had been fighting two forms of cancer for about eight years.
He had made more than 300 trips to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for care.
“Some people brought him to the races when he was young and he was hooked on it,” Ranta’s son Adam Ranta said. “He was more than a sponsor too, he was kind of a promoter at Superior Speedway for a while.”
Over roughly five decades, Ranta sponsored a number of top-level dirt track drivers.
Like a true Iron Ranger, one of his first major sponsorships was close to home with Hibbing Late Model driver Jeff Provinzino.
“It was one of those deals where Troy Vajdl (at Mohawk Salvage) hit him up for a sponsorship for me,” Provinzino said. “I met him at the mall in Virginia where there was a car show. We were sitting on a bench, and he had $5,000 in a manila envelope for me. We started walking to the other end of the mall to look at Harry Hanson’s car and Bob Reed’s car and he says, ‘I forgot the envelope on the bench.’ We went back to the bench and it was still there.”
An Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School and University of Minnesota-Duluth graduate, Ranta worked in industry and construction for a while, but then started his own snowmobile and snowmobile trailer sales business in St. Paul.
With business success, Ranta went on to sponsor drivers like Terry Casey, Joel Cryderman, Brent Larson, Mike Marlar, Jason Rauen, Brian Shirley, Jordan Yaggy, Brian Birkofer, Alan Mondus, Ron Berna, Ed Wakefield, Dave Esse, Kelly Estey, and Bob Broking.
Broking, of Grand Rapids, said Ranta sponsored him in 2005 and 2006 when Broking ran Late Model.
“I know he was good to a lot of racers up here,” Broking said. “It was me and Provo (Provinzino) and Joel Cryderman at the time. There was a mess of them. He supported a lot of guys.”
Estey, of Kelly Lake, said Ranta sponsored Dave Esse’s car when Estey drove for Esse, of Cloquet.
“I got to know him pretty well,” Estey said. “We stayed in touch and I would sit with him up in a VIP booth at the USA Nationals. He backed a lot of drivers over the years and then branched off into the bigger racing. He was good for the sport, no doubt about it. It’s a sad day for the sport.”
Ranta’s involvement grew far beyond northern Minnesota, supporting drivers and holding ownership in teams at the premier levels of dirt track racing.
“He did a lot for a lot of people,” Larson, a World of Outlaws Late Model driver from Lake Elmo, Minn., said. “Me personally, he helped me launch my career professionally. He was a super fair guy, he was very generous and he was very passionate about racing and snowmobiling. He gave a lot of people a chance.”
“Arnie, he helped you get there,” Casey, of New London, Wis., said. “I always wanted to get to the World of Outlaws. He gave you the chance and that was my deal. He was good to racing.”
Ranta’s passing is a big loss to the racing community, Provinzino said.
“He just loved racing,” Provinzino said. “He’d get out of the sauna, call me up and we’d talk racing for hours. He was a good guy. He was great for the sport.”
